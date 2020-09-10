Barcelona Target Lautaro Martinez Is Inter Milan's 'present And Future,' Insists Zanetti

With an ageing squad, Spanish giants Barcelona have been striving hard to bolster their attacking strength. With Luis Suarez past his prime, Barcelona are reportedly looking to replace him with Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez, with several rounds of negotiations being worked at, but to no avail. Inter Milan vice-president Javier Zanetti has now ruled out a possible Lautaro Martinez transfer to Barcelona.

Also Read | Barcelona might try one last time to sign Argentine star Lautaro Martinez from Inter?

Inter Milan vice-president rules out Lautaro Martinez transfer to Barcelona

During an interview with Fox Sports, Inter Milan vice-president Zanetti rubbished the Lautaro Martinez transfer talk linking him with Barcelona. He insisted that the Argentina international will not leave the Serie A giants. Zanetti went on to reveal that several clubs other than Barcelona are also interested in sealing the Lautaro Martinez transfer.

However, the 23-year-old is happy with life in Italy, the Inter Milan vice-president stressed. Zanetti went on to describe Lautaro Martinez as "the present and future" of Inter Milan. The striker is aware that he's at one of the best clubs in the world, believes Zanetti.

Also Read | Man City transfer plans include Inter Milan's star forward Lautaro Martinez: Report

Memphis Depay a cheaper alternative to Lautaro Martinez

Until the sacking of manager Quique Setien, Barcelona were keen on sealing the Lautaro Martinez transfer. However, Inter Milan were firm on their demand that the Catalan giants abide by his release clause and pay it in full. His release clause is estimated at a massive €111 million, which Barcelona weren't willing to pay citing the financial crisis induced by the pandemic.

A report by Mundo Deportivo insists that Ronald Koeman has been weighing the option of signing Lyon striker Memphis Depay. The current manager prefers Depay, having seen him play under him during his time as the Netherlands manager. Besides, Inter Milan's demands of abiding by the release clause and Depay's low transfer value makes him a cheaper alternative to the Argentine striker. Lyon are also said to be open to negotiations for Depay. Barcelona have reportedly contacted his agent ahead of tabling an offer.

Also Read | Lionel Messi makes a promise to Ronald Koeman in first meeting since agreeing Barca stay

Lautaro Martinez's contract ends in 2023

Lautaro Martinez is one of the best strikers in Serie A at the moment. Having emerged onto the scene last season under Antonio Conte, he has formed a formidable partnership with Romelu Lukaku. In all, he found the back of the net 21 times the previous season, coupled with seven assists across all competitions. His contract expires only in 2023 and it will, therefore, be difficult for Barcelona to convince Inter Milan to sell him, at least this summer.

Also Read | Barcelona transfer news: Liverpool's Wijnaldum stalls contract talks to join Ronald Koeman

Image courtesy: Lautaro Martinez Instagram