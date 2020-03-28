Barcelona To Slash Player Wages Despite Not Reaching An Agreement In COVID-19 Lockdown

Barcelona players will have their salaries deducted following the suspension of LaLiga due to the outbreak of coronavirus in Spain. However, Barcelona's board and team players are yet to come on an agreement on the percentage of the cut. The club and the players have been trying to come to a conclusion since a couple of days now but they have failed to mutually agree on a number. However, Barcelona are firm in their decision to deduct the salary of their players amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus in Spain: Barcelona players salary to be slashed

The idea to deduct the Barcelona players salary was implemented by the club's president, Josep Maria Bartomeu. The president and the board have expressed the problems Barcelona might face following the suspension of the league. Josep Maria Bartomeu stated that it will be nearly impossible for Barcelona to cover the club's expenses for the rest of the season and the reduction in pay is very crucial for the club to operate in the unprecedented COVID-19 lockdown.

Barcelona are considering the reduction in salary as the primary solution to solve the crisis amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, players at the club have reportedly agreed to take a pay cut in the COVID-19 lockdown, though the percentage of the pay cut is yet to be decided. The situation became rough as the players were not happy with the offered amount as the club were planning to cut about 70 percent of their salaries. Nevertheless, FIFA has advised a 50 percent salary cut when the games are stopped. The clubs and players are expected to come in a mutual agreement soon in the COVID-19 lockdown.

❗ Bartomeu reported at Friday's meeting that he spoke with Barça's four captains and that they are receptive of a possible salary cut. Bartomeu informed them of the lack of income, which will prevent them from reaching €1 billion in revenue [md] — FC Barcelona Fl 🏡 (@FCBarcelonaFl) March 22, 2020

