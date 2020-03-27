Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo Could Get $20 Million Pay Cut But Still Be Highest-paid

The suspension of major football leagues across Europe due to the coronavirus outbreak is likely to have a detrimental impact across many quarters. Football superstars such as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are set to suffer huge wage losses as clubs reel under pressure to deal with revenue loss. The highest-paid football players in Europe, therefore, could be forced to take pay cuts in the coming months.

Lionel Messi pay cut: Barcelona players decline pay-cut

Recently, there were reports suggesting that FC Barcelona were expecting first-team players to take a pay cut of 70% to help the club deal with the financial losses from the coronavirus lockdown. However, later reports suggested that the Barcelona players have denied the request from the club.

Also Read | Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar? Who tops the list of highest-paid football stars?

Lionel Messi pay cut: Barcelona wage structure

According to Sports Intelligence, Barcelona are the richest club in the world. The Catalan giants average $12 million per year on a player. Before the suspension of LaLiga, Barcelona were already under revenue loss estimated at $37 million. The club spends about $858 million, of which $600 million is spent on players’ wages alone.

Also Read | Pele settles Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi debate, brands himself G.O.A.T

Lionel Messi pay cut: Barcelona captain tops the list for highest-paid football players

Lionel Messi has been named the highest paid footballer in the world, earning €131 million annually 💰 pic.twitter.com/M4euyvgqSG — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 26, 2020

However, a recent report suggests that even if Lionel Messi takes a pay cut, he would still be the highest-paid football player in the world. The Argentine international earns an astonishing $145 million annually. It is reported that after the pay cut, he would still earn more than any other player in the world, except his arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo. Messi could earn an estimated $78 million annually through various brand endorsements.

Also Read | Shreyas Iyer settles perennial Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi debate with one word

Cristiano Ronaldo pay cut: Juventus star second among highest-paid football players

If you ever dreamed of playing for millions around the world, now is your chance. Play inside, play for the world.#staysafe #playinside #playfortheworld pic.twitter.com/Ie5i9BjzEM — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) March 21, 2020

On the other hand, Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo is facing a potential pay cut too. It is reported that Juventus, along with other Serie A clubs, are ideating on a plan to cut players’ wages by 30%. This means that the player is likely to suffer a loss of around $20 million. However, he could still manage to pocket $91 million this year in view of his brand endorsements. He is the second-highest-paid football star in Europe with an estimated annual earning of $130 million.

Also Read | Lionel Messi not better than Neymar in terms of technical skills: Brazil legend Cafu

Cristiano Ronaldo pay cut: Neymar Jr occupies the third spot

According to L’Equipe, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are yet to decide on the pay cut. PSG star Neymar Jr is the third highest-paid football star in the world. The player earned $105 million last year, of which $75 million were in salary and bonuses. However, a wage cut could impact Neymar Jr more than Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.