Barcelona To Offer €70m And €41m-rated Junior Firpo For Lautaro Martínez Transfer

Despite their ongoing financial struggle, Barcelona have been relentless in the pursuit of Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez and his performance against Torino is likely to further drum their interest. Trailing 1-0, the Argentine international supplied Ashley Young with a fine assist to tie the score, before getting on the scoresheet himself around the hour mark. Rumours of Lautaro Martinez to Barcelona intensified after his stellar performance, and according to the latest round-up of Barcelona transfer news, the Blaugrana are willing to strike which sees wing-back Junior Firpo move to San Siro.

Lautaro Martinez to Barcelona transfer news: Barcelona to offer Junior Firpo and €70m for Inter Milan striker

According to reports in Spanish media, Barcelona are set to offer €70million and Junior Firpo to Inter Milan in exchange for a Lautaro Martinez transfer. The Catalan giants value left-back Firpo at €41m and coupled with the additional €70million, it would meet the Argentine international's release clause. While the €111million release clause has expired, Barcelona transfer news suggests that the Blaugrana remain confident of negotiating a deal for Lionel Messi's Argentina teammate. According to Cadena Sar, Inter Milan will accept Barcelona's Lautaro Martinez transfer offer, with manager Antonio Conte looking to add a left-back to his set-up.

Inter Milan accept the inclusion of Junior Firpo, valued at 41 million euros) into the operation for Lautaro Martínez. Firpo is open to joining the Italian outfit, too. [md] pic.twitter.com/PDYRtk9Hj4 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) July 14, 2020

Firpo turns 24 next month and was purchased by Barcelona from Real Betis for €18m just a year ago. He has made 21 competitive appearances this season, contributing one goal and two assists. While the Dominican left-back has been in fair form, it would be surprising if Inter Milan were to agree that Junior Firpo is worth €41m. Barcelona transfer news suggests that the Serie A club is likely to ask the Catalan giants to pump in more money if they wish to pursue Lautaro Martinez transfer.

Lautaro Martinez to Barcelona transfer news: Barcelona to offload stars to fund Lautaro Martinez transfer

Barcelona are under financial distress which as further escalated by the coronavirus pandemic. The closed-door matches haven't helped the Blaugrana's cause, with the club loading massive money in gate receipts from matches at the Camp Nou. Barcelona transfer news suggests that the Catalan giants will hope to sell a majority of their fringe players, in a bid to raise the €70m they've reportedly pledged to offer for a Lautaro Martinez transfer. The 22-year-old Argentine international has been viewed as a potential long-term replacement for Luis Suarez and has been fair form the Nerazzurri this season, scoring 18 goals in 39 appearances across all competitions.

📰 — Barcelona has agreed a deal with Inter Milan for Lautaro Martinez in exchange for Junior Firpo and 70M. Firpo already has an agreement with Inter as well. All that is missing is for Barça to sell players. [cadena ser] pic.twitter.com/a7uP5xoqKD — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) July 14, 2020

(Image Courtesy: Lautaro Martinez, Junior Firpo Instagram)