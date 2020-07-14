Real Madrid Create History As The First Team In LaLiga To Have 21 Different Scorers

Real Madrid bagged a close win against Granada in their pursuit of winning their 34th LaLiga title on Monday night. The Los Blancos scored two early goals and had a dominating first-half but the Diego Martinez-led side took control of the game in the second half. Real Madrid escaped an upset with a stunning display by Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois. Ferland Mendy and Karim Benzema gave Real Madrid a two-goal lead in the first-half, however, Darwin Machis slotted one home for the hosts.

Granada vs Real Madrid highlights: Ferland Mendy goal vs Granada creates history

Zinedine Zidane's side maintained a four-point lead over Barcelona and they are one win away from claiming their first LaLiga title in three years. Interestingly, French left-back Ferland Mendy created a record for Real Madrid with his first league goal for the club. The Los Blancos became the first club in LaLiga history to have 21 different players score a goal for them in a single season after Ferland Mendy found the net against Granada. This is a unique record set by Zinedine Zidane's side with their outstanding performance this season. Karim Benzema is the highest goal-scorer for Real Madrid this season with 19 goals to his name so far.

Granada vs Real Madrid highlights: Zinedine Zidane's unique tactics this season

Real Madrid have been exceptional defensively as well in attack this season. Zinedine Zidane didn't back down from taking risks and made constant rotations throughout the season. The French manager played five midfielders in Real Madrid's clash against Granada which included Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Fede Valverde, Isco and Casemiro. The 48-year-old Frenchman played Lucas Vazquez in the right-back position against Alaves when Dani Carvajal was serving a suspension.

LaLiga schedule: Real Madrid edge closer to victory

Real Madrid managed to win 9 out of 9 games since the league has resumed and are just a few steps away from becoming the champions of Spain. Barcelona were leading the points table by 2 points when the league re-started. However, the Catalans couldn't hold on to their advantage as they shared the spoils in three out of the 9 games they played post the Coronavirus lockdown. Real Madrid will next face Villarreal in their Matchday 37 clash.

(Image source: LaLiga/Instagram)