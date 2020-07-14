Lionel Messi Shows Off Barcelona's New Colours As Club Unveils New Home Kit For 2020-21

While the new Barcelona home kit was earlier leaked, the new Barcelona kit has now been officially launched by the club. The club took to social media to show off the new Barcelona home kit. As soon as the new home kit was launched, several fans took to social media to react to the Nike home kit as well.

LaLiga news: Lionel Messi and others were seen wearing the new Barcelona kit

The club revealed its new home kit on social media, via a video montage of several Barcelona players wearing the kit. In the video, Lionel Messi, Antoine Greizmanm, Gerard Pique and several others can be seen donning the Barcelona home kit. Apart from the Barcelona home kit 2020-21 launch, the club also revealed several other merchandises for the new season. The Barcelona home kit launch video included training hoodies and Barcelona jackets as well. Seeing Lionel Messi wear the new Barcelona home kit will be a piece of positive news for the club’s fans, as the player has been linked with a move away from the club for some time now.

LaLiga news: Barcelona home kit 2020-2021 inspired by the club’s past

The new Barcelona kit sees the club move back to its traditional stripes design after last year’s controversial kit. Barcelona’s previous home kit had raised eyebrows as it featured a chequered design. The new Barcelona kit sees the club revert to its traditional vertical Blaugrana stripes. This year’s jersey has gone for a more classic look with the home kit featuring a gold trim and blue shorts.

The club revealed more information about the new kit on its official website. Talking about the Barcelona home kit 2020-2021, the club revealed that the jersey’s design has been inspired by the 1920s, which is regarded to be the club’s first Golden Era. The club’s crest has been designed in a way that pays homage to the shirt’s worn by Barcelona players during that period. Another new feature of the Barcelona home kit 2020-2021 is the round neck collar that features a gold-coloured rim, with the Catalan ‘Senyera’ flag appearing at the back of the collar.

While announcing the new kit, the club also made a reference to its fans, revealing that the kit is only for Culers. The term Culers is famously used to refer to Barcelona fans. Several fans reacted to the new Barcelona kit. Some expressed their satisfaction at seeing Lionel Messi in the new kit, while others said that they liked the gold collar on the jersey. The new Barcelona home kit, however, got seeped in controversy even before its launch. Kit manufacturer Nike had to withdraw the kit from its stores after it was found out that the kit was losing its colour when it came in contact with sweat or when it was washed.

Image Courtesy: twitter/fcbarcelona