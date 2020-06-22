Lautaro Martinez Sends Message To Dad After Scoring On Father's Day As Serie A Returns

Serie A giants Inter Milan marked their return to Serie A football with a thrilling victory against Sampdoria on Matchday 26. The strike partnership of Lautaro Martinez and Romelu Lukaku was up and running against Sampdoria, with both forwards registering a goal each to their credit after over 100 days in quarantine. Interestingly, Martinez had a celebration locked and loaded for the game.

Romelu Lukaku opens the scoring against Sampdoria

It took just 10 minutes for Romelu Lukaku to open the scoring for Inter Milan after a sensational one-two with Christian Eriksen, while Lautaro Martinez was also involved in the build-up to the goal. Lukaku took a knee after the goal in support of the 'Black Lives Matter' movement that has been gaining momentum across Europe and the USA since the killing of George Floyd.

Lautaro Martinez scores, displays shirt with a beautiful message for his father

Lautaro Martinez doubled the lead for the Nerazzurri in the 33rd minute from close range after a splendid assist from Antonio Candreva. The Barcelona target then went on to celebrate in remarkable fashion, displaying a shirt with a message of appreciation for his dad on the eve of Father's Day. However, Inter Milan failed to maintain a clean sheet after Sampdoria's Morten Thorsby pulled one goal back in the 52nd minute after a goalkeeping debacle from Samir Handanovic.

Inter CEO Marotta to @SkySport: "Lautaro Martinez to Barça? It's normal to be attracted by top clubs like Barça, but we want to keep him and Lautaro never asked to leave the club. So I'm so optimistic, I'm convinced he can stay here also for next season". 🇦🇷 #transfers #Lautaro — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 21, 2020

Lautaro Martinez transfer rumours: Barcelona continue to be linked

Lautaro Martinez has strongly been linked with a move to defending LaLiga champions Barcelona in the summer transfer window. Reports claim that Inter Milan expect the Catalan giants to pay Martinez's release clause of €111 million ($122 million) in full, without any offer of instalments. The Italian heavyweights have also earmarked a window from July 1 to July 15 for Barcelona to negotiate for the 22-year-old Argentina international.

Lautaro Martinez has now scored 17 goals, along with four assists in 33 games across all competitions this season. Inter Milan have bagged 57 points in the league and are placed third on the Serie A table. On the other hand, Juventus lead the Serie A table with 63 points to their credit. Inter Milan will next play Sassuolo on Wednesday at the Giuseppe Meazza.

Image courtesy: Inter Milan Twitter