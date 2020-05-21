Barcelona Prepared To Offer Inter Milan '7' Players In Exchange For Lautaro Martinez Only

Barcelona have reportedly lined up seven of their players at the exit gates of the Camp Nou in order to negotiate a deal with Inter Milan over star forward Lautaro Martinez. It is reported that Barcelona have listed Ivan Rakitic, Arturo Vidal, Nelson Semedo, Junior Firpo, Samuel Umtiti as well as on-loan stars Carles Alena and Rafinha for possible exits or swap deals only to sign Inter Milan hitman Lautaro Martinez. At the San Siro, Lautaro Martinez has enjoyed a stellar campaign scoring 16 goals in 31 appearances for the Nerazzurri and has caught the attention of top suitors across Europe, especially Barcelona.

Barcelona to negotiate a deal with Inter Milan over Lautaro Martinez

According to reports from The Sun, Barcelona are prepared to put all their eggs in one basket to sign Lautaro Martinez from Inter Milan in the summer transfer window. Inter Milan are well aware of the interest that Martinez has attracted over the past few seasons and are expected to play hardball with any incoming offers. Barcelona have identified Martinez as a long-term successor to 33-year-old Luis Suarez with the Uruguayan soon entering the twilight years of his career.

Messi is a big fan of reported Barcelona target Lautaro Martinez 🙇‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/gZLdpuk8nh — Goal (@goal) May 15, 2020

Barcelona transfer news: Seven players for Martinez?

A report from Sport claims that Barcelona will only be able to afford Lautaro Martinez if they offer all those seven players to Inter Milan. Although Barcelona had initially planned on negotiating swap deals with Juventus duo of Miralem Pjanic and Mattia De Sciglio, the Blaugrana might be forced to hand seven players to Inter Milan for one Lautaro Martinez, who still remains at the top of their wishlist.

Barcelona transfer news: Plan on squad thinning

Barcelona's finances have been deeply affected by the coronavirus outbreak across Spain. Although Ivan Rakitic and Arturo Vidal see their contracts expiring in the summer of 2021, Barcelona could allow them to leave for free in the summer to simply cut down on expenditure for player wages. The option to allow young talented players like Carles Alena (22) and Junior Firpo (23) to leave provides an insight into the financial mess that Barcelona finds themselves battling at the moment.

World Cup winner Samuel Umtiti is also on that list due to his injury woes and Barcelona cannot afford to keep a player that is unable to feature regularly. It is reported that Barcelona are also willing to negotiate to transfer Ousmane Dembele and Philippe Coutinho, who is currently on loan at Bayern Munich. The decision to offload most of these players stems from Barcelona's core aim to cut costs and find a way to secure fixed targets in key positions.