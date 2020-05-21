Manchester United Vs Chelsea 2008: MUFC Crowned UCL Champions OTD 12 Years Ago; Watch

On this day, May 21 back in 2008, Manchester United defeated Premier League rivals Chelsea to win the Champions League. The match ended in a draw after extra time and Edwin van der Sar turned saviour after a missed John Terry penalty vs Manchester United. The Manchester United vs Chelsea 2008 Champions League final was the first all-English final in the competition's history and Manchester United lifted the crown, nine years after their famous treble in 1999.

Manchester United vs Chelsea Champions League final: OTD a missed John Terry penalty vs Manchester United crowned the Red Devils champions of Europe

The Manchester United vs Chelsea 2008 Champions League final was the first-ever all-English final in the competition's history and lived up to its hype in Moscow. Star forward Cristiano Ronaldo put the Red Devils in front close to the half-hour mark in the Manchester United vs Chelsea 2008 final. A stroke of luck meant that he Blues made a comeback in the Manchester United vs Chelsea Champions League final, with Frank Lampard slotting in a Michael Essien shot that was deflected twice. Both teams missed their fair share of chances in the Manchester United vs Chelsea Champions League final and at the end of regulation time, the score was tied at 1-1.

Extra-time in the Manchester United vs Chelsea Champions League final proved to be a feisty affair, with Chelsea's mercurial forward Didier Drogba getting sent off for slapping Nemanja Vidic. John Terry made an excellent goal-line clearance from Ryan Giggs' effort to keep the Blues in the Manchester United vs Chelsea Champions League final. With the scores level at the end of extra time, the two teams proceeded to one of the tensest penalty shootouts. Cristiano Ronaldo missed his penalty to hand Chelsea the advantage with the John Terry penalty vs Manchester United set to be the decider in the contest. However, the Chelsea captain slipped to nullify the advantage and Van der Sar saved Nicolas Anelka's penalty to give his side the win in the Manchester United vs Chelsea Champions League final.

Manchester United vs Chelsea 2008 Champions League final: Watch Manchester United vs Chelsea Champions League final highlights

Manchester United vs Chelsea 2008 Champions League final: How they fared after 2008 showdown

Sir Alex Ferguson's win in the Manchester United vs Chelsea Champions League final was his second and final European title with the Red Devils. United reached the Champions League finals in 2009 and 2011 only to bow out to Pep Guardiola's Barcelona at the final hurdle. The Blues put their heartbreak from the Manchester United vs Chelsea 2008 Champions League final behind and won their first Champions League title in 2012, beating Bayern Munich on penalties.

