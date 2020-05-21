Cristiano Ronaldo's Range Of Hairstyles Over The Years As He Embraces A Top Knot

Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has enjoyed immense success throughout his career, both individually and collectively. The Portuguese international possesses a well-toned physique and often tops it up with different hairstyles. Ronaldo’s hairstyle variations have been quite out of the box over the years, mirroring the way David Beckham would experiment with his hair. The Portuguese international was recently snapped as his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez braided his hair. Here are the variants in the Cristiano Ronaldo hairstyle over the years.

Cristiano Ronaldo hairstyle: Curls, blonde streaks

.@Cristiano Ronaldo, Real Madrid's sixth player to win the Pichichi Trophy more than once http://t.co/KRuc2Quu7c pic.twitter.com/bHKFXh6dH2 — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) June 20, 2014

Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo naturally has curly hair. As a kid, his curly hair was visible in his old images. Meanwhile, during other times, he would just don a simple small look. When Cristiano Ronaldo first arrived at Old Trafford in 2004, his curls were still visible, accompanied by blond streaks. His hairstyle did not go down well with his Manchester United teammates, all of who forced him to have a haircut.

Cristiano Ronaldo hairstyle: Short sides

When we become patient and consistent, we find the way to get through the difficulties ⚽️💪🏻#backontrack #beresponsible pic.twitter.com/5hFiwr2J2X — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) May 19, 2020

When Cristiano Ronaldo participated in Euro 2004, the back and sides of his head were shaved short. The top side had lesser hair, while the front side revealed frosted blonde tips, marking his first trendy hairstyle. Ronaldo possessed the longest hair during the 2006-07 season when he was on the rise in the Premier League. It was long at the back with spiky on top, although this hairstyle did not last long.

Cristiano Ronaldo hairstyle: Curls

When Cristiano Ronaldo joined Spanish giants Real Madrid in 2009, he kept his side hair short from both sides. While the top was cut short and spiked up, appearing like a toilet brush, fans opined. Blonde frosted tips also marked his style but didn’t last long for the five-time Ballon d’Or winner. In 2018, Ronaldo reworked his curls. He grew his hair long with frosted blond tips all through.

Cristiano Ronaldo hairstyle: Shaved lines

Cristiano Ronaldo sported shaved lines during the 2018 World Cup in Russia. He also sported a similar look during the 2014 World Cup, compelling his fans to call it the World Cup hairstyle of the Portuguese international. Ronaldo joined Juventus only in 2018 but has already sported two distinct hairstyles. The first one was slick and short, followed by the second look in which he pulls his locks off, growing it into a top knot, braided by his partner, Georgina Rodriguez.

