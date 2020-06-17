Lionel Messi's Astounding Run Before Scoring His 699th Career Goal Vs Leganes; Watch Video

Defending LaLiga champions Barcelona returned to their fortress, Camp Nou on Tuesday after almost 100 days since the coronavirus lockdown was lifted in Spain. However, the magnificent stadium, that once witnessed thousands of fans support their favourite team, saw no supporters to witness club legend Lionel Messi edging closer to a historic 700 goals. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner scored the 699th goal of his professional career with a mesmerising display of football.

Also Read | Lionel Messi fan who invaded the pitch in Mallorca vs Barcelona game shows no remorse

Barcelona vs Leganes LaLiga highlights: Ansu Fati breaks the deadlock

Barcelona were up against Leganes in LaLiga at Camp Nou. The first half of the game witnessed some brilliant defending from Leganes, casting doubts if any home advantage without fans existed for the home side. In fact, Leganes forced Clement Lenglet for a goal-line clearance. However, it was youngster Ansu Fati who broke the deadlock in the 42nd minute. After a scrappy exchange with Junior Firpo and Lionel Messi, Ansu Fati fired a startling shot in the bottom corner.

Also Read | Does Lionel Messi resemble Gary Neville? Piers Morgan makes hilarious comparison

Barcelona vs Leganes LaLiga highlights: Lionel Messi's superb run leads to penalty

Antoine Griezmann seemed to have doubled Barcelona's lead just after the break. However, it was subsequently nullified by Video Assistant Referee (VAR). Beyond this, Lionel Messi decided to take the matter into his own hands. A superb run from the halfway line coupled with a phenomenal one-two with striker Luis Suarez earned him a penalty after being fouled in the Leganes' penalty area. The Argentina international did not disappoint from the spot, scoring his 699th career goal.

Also Read | Twitterati compare Lionel Messi's return to football with Cristiano Ronaldo; watch

Barcelona vs Leganes: Lionel Messi's side to play Sevilla on Friday

The game ended with Barcelona scoring twice past Leganes. Lionel Messi has now managed to score 26 goals along with 18 assists. The Catalan giants succeeded in maintaining their lead on the LaLiga points table.

Lionel Messi's side have 64 points to their credit this season while Real Madrid occupy the second spot with 59 points in all. However, Zinedine Zidane's side have played one game less than Barcelona. The defending LaLiga champions will next play Sevilla on Friday (Saturday according to IST).

Also Read | Barcelona vs Leganes live streaming, team news, LaLiga live match preview, all match info

Image courtesy: AP