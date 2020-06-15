Lionel Messi Fan Who Invaded The Pitch In Mallorca Vs Barcelona Game Shows No Remorse

The closed-door LaLiga clash between Barcelona and Mallorca saw the defending champions ease through the fixture, scoring four past their opponents. The game also saw some wild action on the field when a pitch invader obstructed the play in the hope of clicking a selfie with Barcelona star Lionel Messi. It is now reported that the Mallorca vs Barcelona pitch invader will face legal action by LaLiga.

Mallorca vs Barcelona pitch invader: Lionel Messi fan breaks protocol

A pitch invader wearing Lionel Messi’s Argentina jersey broke social distancing protocol and invaded the field during the early stages of the second half. The protocol was put in place keeping in view the threat posed by the coronavirus pandemic. LaLiga released a statement on Sunday, shedding light on the Mallorca vs Barcelona pitch invader issue.

Mallorca vs Barcelona pitch invader: LaLiga condemns the act

The LaLiga statement stated that the man entered the pitch without any authorisation whatsoever. He disobeyed the health protocols established by the health authorities, while also acting against the orders of the security staff. LaLiga condemned the irresponsible act, describing it as an attempt to risk the health and safety of the players on the pitch. The statement also asserted that the pitch invader tried to damage the integrity of the competition and the authorities hinted that they will take stringent action against him.

Mallorca vs Barcelona pitch invader: No sign of guilt

The pitch invader is a French Mallorca resident. While speaking to Spanish radio station Cadena Cope, he revealed that he scaled a two-metre fence to enter the stadium after he was not allowed in by the security personnel. He claimed that he had planned it since the time he got to know that the match would take place at Iberostar Estadi. The invader stated that he wanted a photo with Lionel Messi and he doesn’t regret his move, claiming that he has since gained 200 followers on social media.

Barcelona defeated Mallorca 4-0 to ensure an easy LaLiga restart for the Camp Nou outfit. Lionel Messi was one of the four scorers in the game, apart from Arturo Vidal, Martin Braithwaite and Jordi Alba. The Catalans lead the LaLiga table with 61 points to their credit. On the other hand, arch-rivals Real Madrid occupy the second spot on the LaLiga table with 59 points after their victory against Eibar. Barcelona will next play Leganes on Tuesday (Wednesday according to IST).

Image Courtesy: Barcelona Twitter and AP