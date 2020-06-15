Twitterati Compare Lionel Messi's Return To Football With Cristiano Ronaldo; Watch

Two of the greatest football players of the last decade marked their return to football over the weekend. Cristiano Ronaldo featured in Juventus' drab 0-0 draw against AC Milan in the Coppa Italia semi-final second leg at the Allianz Stadium while Lionel Messi started against RCD Mallorca in the LaLiga restart on Saturday. However, both players enjoyed contrasting outings on their long-awaited return to the pitch as fans took to social media to express their opinions on both legends.

Lionel Messi stats spell out unrivalled dominance in LaLiga

The Messi vs Ronaldo debate heats up on Twitter

Twitterati compare Lionel Messi's return to football with Cristiano Ronaldo, point out massive difference

Ronaldo’s first game back:

⚽️: 0

🎯: 0



Messi’s first game back:

⚽️: 1

🎯: 2



The levels are staggering, someone come collect your 🐐 lmao



Both their highlights👇: pic.twitter.com/Twd77JcJIo — Ⓜ️ (@AFCHamd) June 13, 2020

The video compiled by Twitter user AFCHamd compared the Messi vs Ronaldo return to professional football. Cristiano Ronaldo was the first of the two to make his return to the football pitch as Juventus hosted AC Milan in the second leg of their Coppa Italia semi-final. The Portuguese star scored the crucial away goal in the first leg through a stoppage-time penalty at the San Siro before the coronavirus hiatus. However, Cristiano Ronaldo endured a different outing this time around. The former Real Madrid star failed to convert a penalty in the first half and often looked out of touch as Juve held on for a 0-0 draw against Milan. Cristiano Ronaldo missed several chances to put the Old Lady ahead and also recorded multiple misplaced chances over the course of 90 minutes upon his competitive return.

Lionel Messi grabs headlines after stunning display against Mallorca

The Argentinian seemingly won this round of the Messi vs Ronaldo debate after his impressive display over the weekend. Lionel Messi started for Barcelona alongside Antoine Griezmann and Martin Brathwaite in attack. The Argentine icon went on to score one and assist two goals while constantly causing problems for Mallorca's defence over the course of the LaLiga restart fixture. Lionel Messi now has 20 goals and 14 assists in LaLiga this season as he continues to defy all odds on the pitch. With Barcelona running rampant against Mallorca, they also held on to their lead at the top of the LaLiga standings.

Napoli take on Juventus in the Coppa Italia final on Wednesday

Since Gennaro Gattuso took charge, Napoli have knocked the 2nd-placed (Lazio) and 3rd-placed (Inter) teams in Serie A out of the Coppa Italia.



The team in 1st awaits in the final. pic.twitter.com/tWaxAtGAOa — Squawka Football (@Squawka) June 13, 2020

Image Credits: Barcelona, Juventus Twitter