Barcelona MOCK Cristiano Ronaldo With Messi GOAT Tweet, Juventus Hit Back

Spanish giants Barcelona were up and running against Juventus after an embarrassing El Clasico defeat against Real Madrid last Saturday. Ronald Koeman's men took the utmost advantage of Juventus ace Cristiano Ronaldo's absence to bag a scintillating victory away at Allianz Stadium. Barcelona ace Lionel Messi scored in the game, allowing the club's official Twitter handle to troll the defending Serie A champions as well as Ronaldo.

Also Read | Gerard Pique can reportedly LEAVE Barcelona whenever he likes thanks to new contract

Juventus vs Barcelona highlights: Dembele, Messi shine for Koeman

Andrea Pirlo's men had been struggling for a decent game in the absence of Ronaldo. The club ace has been away in isolation due to COVID-19, losing out two games, while sharing points on two occasions, including against the Spanish side. Barcelona succeeded in clinching a victory away from home to clinch three points for the second time in the competition, following a victory against Ferencvaros.

Ousmane Dembele found his deflected shot land at the back of the net in the 14th minute, to bag a lead for the travelling side. Juventus, though, did not give up in the absence of Ronaldo. Indeed, it was a miserable night for the Turin-based outfit, with striker Alvaro Morata scoring thrice only for the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) to disallow all of it.

Also Read | Champions League results: Barcelona edge past Juventus, Man United humble Leipzig

Messi vs Juventus: A mesmerising display for Catalans

Messi went on to bag his third goal of the season in the injury time of the game. Federico Bernardeschi fouled Ansu Fati in the penalty box, leading to a penalty, with Messi scoring his third penalty this season. Following the victory, Barcelona's official Twitter handle tried to mock Juventus and Ronaldo.

Also Read | Lionel Messi's crossfield stunner finds Dembele for Barcelona's opener vs Juventus: Watch

Messi GOAT? Barcelona troll Cristiano Ronaldo; Juventus hit back

Ronaldo and Messi have competed at the top for more than a decade now, winning 11 Ballon d'Or titles together. Although the two superstars are way past their prime, the GOAT debate seems to have no end in sight. Barcelona tweeted, "We are glad you were able to see the GOAT on your pitch" with Juventus' Twitter handle tagged alongside.

We are glad you were able to see the 🐐 on your pitch, @juventusfcen! 😘 pic.twitter.com/yh74wh0lNJ — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 28, 2020

But Juventus did not hold back. The Turin side replied, "You probably looked it up in the wrong dictionary. We'll bring you the right one at Camp Nou." The two sides will again come up against each other at Nou Camp on December 8, with Ronaldo likely to be available for the Matchday six fixture.

Also Read | Departing Barcelona President Bartomeu wants Lionel Messi to end career at Camp Nou itself

Fans respond to Messi GOAT claims

The real goat will end you in the second match... — Daniel (@Dannn777) October 28, 2020

Brilliant performances from both these guys 😭😭😭😭. There’s no way Busquets gets in the team if Pjanic is bossing the midfield like he did tonight. Pedri had a fantastic second half! We could’ve been 3/4 goals up! What a way to start the post-bartomeu era! Visca el Barca! 🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/54aT9nNCgA — mons. 🌑 (@mons_joshua) October 28, 2020

Dude what should ronaldo do when he has the virus ? Should he play while he is positiv ? — S1907 (@L1907S) October 28, 2020

This is what I hate about this Banter Club....they will put the 10 players who played very well aside and praise a certain Fraud who only depend on Penalties ⛔⛔ — 📨 𝗩🇬🇭❄️❼ (@LARYOORVictor) October 28, 2020

Image courtesy: Barcelona Twitter