Barcelona To Reportedly Announce Ronald Koeman As Setien's Replacement

Ronald Koeman, who has been the coach of the Netherlands national team since 2018 is set to replace Quique Setien as FC Barcelona's manager. This comes as the Spanish club suffered a humiliating 8-2 defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich, prompting Barcelona's president Josep Maria Bartomeu to apologise. German club Bayern Munich thrashed Barcelona in UEFA Champions League quarter-finals to qualify for the semis on August 15. After the game, Bartomeu said that "there will be decisions" hinting at replacing the current manager Setien.

Ronald Koeman has been choosen as new Barcelona manager. He's going to leave Holland National team to join Barça - official statement on this week. Here we go! 🤝🔵🔴 #FCB #Barcelona #Koeman — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 17, 2020

According to reports, Barcelona is considering Koeman as the possible replacement as the team's directors held an emergency meeting this afternoon, where they reportedly discussed the issue. FC Barcelona is yet to confirm the reports officially but many pundits of the game have already shared the news on social media platforms. As per reports, Barcelona may announce the replacement in the next couple of days. As per reports, during the meeting, directors also discussed the when to conduct a fresh election for finding Bartomeu's successor.

Speculations in newspaper

Bartomeu had repeatedly praised Quique Setien, most recently when the Lionel Messi-starrer club beat its arch-rival Real Madrid to clinch this year's La Liga title. But, it seems that after the recent defeat against Bayern Munich and the subsequent criticism from fans and members, even Bartomeu cannot save Setien from getting fired. As per reports, the speculations of Setien's possible replacement was all over the Spanish sports newspapers this evening.

