Barcelona Vs Bayern Prediction, H2H, Live Stream, Champions League Quarterfinals Live

Lionel Messi's Barcelona will hope to move a step closer to Champions League glory against Bayern Munich, a trophy the Catalans last won in 2015. The Champions League quarter-final will be played on Friday, August 14 (Saturday according to IST) in an empty stadium due to the COVID-19 crisis. Here is our Barcelona vs Bayern prediction, the Champions League schedule, head-to-head stats and Barcelona vs Bayern live stream details.

Barcelona vs Bayern prediction: Barcelona vs Bayern live stream

The thrilling match will be broadcast on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 3 (also in HD). The Barcelona vs Bayern live stream will be available on the Sony LIV app. Here are the other Barcelona vs Bayern live stream details:

Venue: Estadio da Luz

Barcelona vs Bayern live stream date: Friday, August 14 (Saturday according to IST)

Barcelona vs Bayern live stream time: 12.30 am IST

Barcelona vs Bayern prediction: Barcelona vs Bayern live stream and preview

Your friendly squad list reminder of who's in Lisbon for the final phase of the @ChampionsLeague. #BarçaBayern pic.twitter.com/lS5C8zwWme — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 14, 2020

The game will be played in Lisbon, Portugal, amid the coronavirus crisis. Barcelona reached the final eight of the Champions League with a thumping victory against Napoli. The Catalan giants defeated Napoli over two legs 4-2 on aggregate. On the other hand, Bayern Munich will play Barcelona after defeating Chelsea in more than thumping fashion. The Bundesliga champions defeated Frank Lampard's side 7-1 over two legs, with the second leg ending with a 4-1 scoreline in favour of the Bavarians.

Barcelona vs Bayern prediction and team news

Sergio Busquets and Arturo Vidal were suspended for the second leg of the Round of 16 against Napoli. Manager Quique Setien now welcomes the pair back to the matchday squad. Ousmane Dembele, who has been out of the squad for the past few months due to an injury has now been included in the squad. However, the team will still be without the services of defender Samuel Umtiti.

Bayern Munich will be without the services of Benjamin Pavard, but Joshua Kimmich will fill in his boots for the Bavarians. Jerome Boateng is match fit for the game, having stretched his muscle against Chelsea. Kingsley Coman is likely to start from the bench, while Ivan Perisic could start on the left wing.

Barcelona vs Bayern prediction: Barcelona vs Bayern h2h

The Barcelona vs Bayern H2H stats suggest that the Bundesliga champions have an edge. The two European giants have gone up against each other on eight occasions, with Bayern bagging a massive five victories. On the other hand, Barcelona have registered two victories against the Bavarians while one game ended in a draw. In the previous encounter between the two sides in 2014-15, Barcelona knocked Bayern out in the semi-final.

Barcelona vs Bayern prediction

Considering the Barcelona vs Bayern H2H stats and recent run of form, the Bavarians are the favourites in this knockout tie.

Image courtesy: Barcelona/Bayern Twitter