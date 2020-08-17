Barcelona's Samuel Umtiti Tests Positive For COVID-19, Second Player At Club In Isolation

On Friday, Barcelona announced that French defender Samuel Umtiti tested positive for coronavirus but the player remains in good health as he's isolating at home. Samuel Umtiti was not part of the Barcelona squad that made the trip to Lisbon for their Champions League mini-tournament due to an injury. Earlier that week, it was revealed that Jean-Clair Todibo also tested positive for the deadly bug after having returned for pre-season training.

Barcelona COVID-19 numbers grow: Samuel Umtiti tests positive for coronavirus

LaLiga giants Barcelona released a statement on Friday confirming that centre-back Samuel Umtiti tested positive for coronavirus. The statement also claimed that the Frenchman is asymptomatic, in good health and isolating at home. The Catalan giants also revealed that they are tracing all the people that Umtiti came in contact with over the past few days so they can undergo corresponding coronavirus tests.

Samuel Umtiti didn't travel with the Barcelona first-team that suffered an 8-2 hammering in the one-legged Champions League quarter-final at the hands of Bayern Munich, due to a knee injury. The 26-year-old remains on the list of players that are expected to leave the Camp Nou over the summer transfer window. Umtiti has garnered interest from Serie A club AS Roma as Barcelona plan to cut down on their wage bill.

Barcelona COVID-19 status: Jean-Clair Todibo COVID-19 case

Samuel Umtiti became the second Barcelona player to test positive for coronavirus after it was revealed that his national compatriot Jean-Clair Todibo contracted the virus. On Wednesday, Barcelona confirmed that the 20-year-old defender tested positive for coronavirus following the PCR tests that were carried out for seven players that were due to resume pre-season training from Thursday onwards. The seven players that were tested include Pedri, Trincao, Matheus Fernandes, Jean-Clair Todibo, Moussa Wague, Carles Alena, Rafinha, Juan Miranda and Oriol Busquets.

The Blaugrana confirmed that Todibo was self-isolating after his tests came back positive and the young defender hadn't been in close contact with any of the first-team players that travelled to Lisbon. Barcelona recently confirmed that Carles Alena is currently in isolation because he was in close contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case. So far, there is no confirmation on whether Carles Alena tested positive for coronavirus.

Image Credits- FC Barcelona Twitter