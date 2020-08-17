Messi To Man United? Liverpool Legend Urges Red Devils To Bid For Barcelona Icon

LaLiga giants Barcelona plunged into crisis mode following their 8-2 defeat against Bayern Munich in the Champions League last week. Head coach Quique Setien is likely to face the sack, while Gerard Pique has called for a total rebuild of the club in a bid to return to their European heights. Barcelona's humbling defeat has also seen reports suggesting a Lionel Messi to Man United transfer after his current contract expires next summer.

Messi to Man United? Liverpool legend believes Messi is tired of 'carrying' Barcelona

According to the latest round of Lionel Messi transfer rumours, the Barcelona captain has grown disillusioned at Camp Nou and wants wholesale changes to the entire setup. The Argentine international has spent his entire career at Barcelona but could be headed for an exit with just a year left on his contract. Liverpool legend Graeme Souness has now fuelled Messi transfer rumours by suggesting that Man City and Man United should make an audacious swoop for the six-time Ballon d'Or winner. Writing in his Times column, Souness said that Messi looks like a player tired of carrying a team and believes that Barcelona wouldn't even qualify for the Champions League without their captain.

Messi to Man United? Liverpool legend urges Man United, Man City to sign Barcelona captain

The former Liverpool manager wrote that following the 8-2 humiliation at the hands of Bayern Munich, it would be a good time for both Man United and Man City to put in a bid for the Argentine forward. Addressing the Messi to Man United rumours, Souness wrote that he could easily see the 33-year-old play at Old Trafford or under Pep Guardiola at Man City. While the Messi to Man United rumours have gathered pace, the Etihad appears to be the more likely destination for the Argentine.

Best news story of the day.



Messi to Manchester United.



[Graeme Souness] pic.twitter.com/wUKFnEUYTc — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) August 16, 2020

According to reports, Man City are willing to pay 'whatever it takes' for a Lionel Messi transfer. While the six-time Ballon d'Or winner might not be in his prime years, he would still prove to be a sensational signing and could reunite with former boss Pep Guardiola. Italian giants Inter Milan are also linked with a Lionel Messi transfer and are willing to pay around €260 million to Barcelona over four years. However, if a bidding war is incited, it would be difficult for the Nerazzurri to match the financial muscle of the Manchester clubs.

(Image Courtesy: Leo Messi Instagram)