Barcelona Transfer News: January Move For Memphis Depay Ruled Out By Lyon President

As the January transfer window approaches, the Memphis Depay transfer buzz returns with the Dutch forward linked with a move to Barcelona in January. However, Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has stated that Memphis Depay will not be leaving the club in the winter window, despite growing interest from Barcelona.

Barcelona are widely expected to be interested in signing the attacker in January after a move last month broke down on deadline day due to the club’s finances. With Memphis Depay going into the final months of his contract in France, Barcelona could table a cut-price offer. However, Aulas has claimed that Depay will finish the season with Lyon.

Barcelona transfer news: Winter move for Depay unlikely

Memphis Depay has been in fine touch, having netted 11 goals across his last 18 matches for the Dutch national side. The former Man United winger has also developed into the main man at Lyon, netting 58 goals in 145 appearances, including four in seven outings to date this campaign.

Depay started his career at PSV Eindhoven but endured a tough stint at Manchester United across 18 months before moving to Lyon in January 2017. The Catalan giants, on the other hand, are looking to step up their efforts to sign the 26-year-old especially since Ansu Fati has been ruled out for four months with a knee injury.

"Memphis is an exceptional player. It is him who is pulling the club, along with a number of other players, I was the first to say he would not go to Barcelona. From the start, I told you, they (Depay and co) will not leave because, in a year when we were unfairly deprived of European competition, we absolutely have to make a success of the season. So, he will stay," Aulas said in an interview with RMC.

Memphis Depay enjoying fine 2020/21 season in Ligue 1

Memphis Depay has set up 35 league goals since his Lyon debut on January 22, 2017, level with Ángel Di María for the most in the division in that time. Mbappé (110) is the only player to have been involved in more goals than the Dutchman (83) in the same timeframe.

Barcelona transfer news: Blaugrana looking at Ndombele to bolster midfield

According to reputed football journalist Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona are planning a move for Tanguy Ndombele next summer. Tottenham were reportedly willing to listen to offers for the French midfielder in the summer. However, Ndombele just about forced himself into Mourinho's plans for the season.

Image credits: Ronald Koeman, OL Instagram