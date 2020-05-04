Neymar Prepared To Halve His Wages From Current €680k-a-week To Force Barcelona Return

Quick links:
The Neymar wage cut story has been trending on social media as the Paris Saint Germain (PSG) star is reportedly prepared to accept a 50 percent slash in his wages to move to Barcelona in the summer. A Neymar transfer away from the Parc des Princes has put Blaugrana fans on the edge of their seats amid the coronavirus lockdown. Reports claim that PSG proposed a Neymar wage cut in order to redistribute income to staff members affected by the coronavirus crisis but the offer was rejected by the Brazilian winger.
According to reports from Mundo Deportivo, a Neymar wage cut proposal was offered by PSG towards the player in the aftermath of the recent coronavirus crisis in France. Neymar reportedly earns a staggering €680,000 a week at PSG, making him the highest earner in Ligue 1, but he decided against taking a pay cut. This sparked rumours of a Neymar transfer away from the Parc des Princes as well as a possible conflict with the Ligue 1 champions.
The report from Mundo Deportivo also claimed that Neymar, who cost PSG an astonishing €224 million in the summer of 2017, is prepared to return to Camp Nou in the next transfer window. Neymar is also reportedly willing to accept a 50 percent reduction in his wages at Barcelona to force a return to the Catalonian outfit. Another factor boosting the Neymar transfer to the five-time Champions League winners is the fact that Neymar rejected a contract extension with PSG in November, which would have kept the Copa America winner at the Ligue 1 club until 2025. Neymar scored 18 goals and notched up 10 assists for PSG during the season helping them to the Ligue 1 title.
As it stands, the current Neymar contract with PSG expires in 2022. Barcelona captain Lionel Messi has reportedly urged the Barcelona board to recall Neymar at Camp Nou in a bid to win the elusive Champions League title. Neymar spent four seasons with Barcelona from 2013 till 2017 forming a fearsome attacking trident with Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi. The one issue Barcelona face in their pursuit of Neymar is that PSG are demanding €150 million to part ways with their talisman, a price the defending LaLiga champions are unwilling to pay amid the financial ramifications of the pandemic.
Messi.— FC Barcelona (from 🏠) (@FCBarcelona) March 31, 2020
Neymar.
Suárez.
Goal. pic.twitter.com/7EhpAoWWYR
