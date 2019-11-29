Barcelona To Sport New 'senyera' Kit For Game Against Atletico Madrid

This weekend's round of LaLiga fixtures will see Barcelona head to the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium as they take on Atletico Madrid. They will be hoping to extend their stay at the top of the LaLiga table. Easily the pick of the LaLiga fixtures this weekend, a win against Atletico Madrid will see Barcelona register their fifth successive victory in all competitions. The Catalonian side will have the opportunity of doing so in their new fourth kit, dubbed as the 'Barcelona senyera' kit.

Barcelona to debut 'Senyera' kit against Atletico Madrid

As per the official Barcelona website, the LaLiga giants' fourth kit features the Catalan flag (the senyera) in honour of the club’s roots and history. The Barcelona senyera kit was launched with the tagline - 'Ho portem dins'. It translates to - 'It’s deep within us'. It is a tagline in relation to the club’s Catalan identity. The kit displays four red stripes that appear diagonally across a yellow background.

Who can't wait to see the team wearing this? https://t.co/n7IH8LMZlQ — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 29, 2019

The game against Atletico Madrid comes at a time when Barcelona are just starting to click into gear. Former Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann, Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez were all on the scoresheet during Barcelona's Champions League win over Borussia Dortmund. Griezmann's goal will go a long way in instilling some confidence into the French World Cup winner. Antoine Griezmann earlier admitted that he is struggling for confidence ever since making the move to Atletico Madrid's LaLiga rivals Barcelona.

Barcelona are currently three points ahead of Atletico Madrid in the LaLiga table. However, a win for Diego Simeone's side will see Atletico Madrid level on points with Barcelona. Depending on the result of the Deportivo Alaves vs Real Madrid, this could mean that Barcelona's position as league leaders could be usurped by Real Madrid this weekend. While both sides have a game in hand in the league, that game incidentally turns out to be the El Clasico which is scheduled for December 19 at Camp Nou. Therefore, a win against Atletico Madrid will ease the pressure on Ernesto Valverde's men before the El Clasico fixture.

