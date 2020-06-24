Barcelona Stars Angry With Club's Medical Team Over Mistreatment Of Injuries, Fitness

A number of Barcelona stars are reportedly displeased with the club's medical team and their handling of injuries as the Catalans are set to go head-to-head with Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid for the final run-in of the title race. The Barcelona injury news made headlines on Tuesday when the club announced star midfielder Frenkie de Jong will take longer than expected to recover from his calf injury. The Barcelona duo of Ousmane Dembele and Samuel Umititi have reportedly opted to treat their injuries in Qatar rather than use the club's medical department.

LaLiga news: Barcelona injury news

Ahead of the Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao game on Tuesday night (Wednesday 1:30 am IST ), the Catalonian giants hinted that the Frenkie de Jong injury may rule the Dutch midfielder out for the remainder of the campaign. The LaLiga news from Cat Radio claims that De Jong is 'furious' with the Barcelona medical staff after his injury setback appears to be worse than initially feared. Reports also state that the 23-year-old is prepared to return to his native in Holland for treatment. De Jong missed the 0-0 clash against Sevilla on Friday but has been a regular for the Spanish outfit this season racking up 37 appearances in all competitions this season.

📰 — Frenkie de Jong is angry with Barca medical staff after an initial misdiagnosis of his injury. The Dutchman is now considering going to Holland to recover from his injury. [esport3] pic.twitter.com/uAY7AdOVbn — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) June 22, 2020

On Sunday, the club released a statement saying that De Jong will be unable to return to action for the Athletic Bilbao game on Tuesday night as the player was unable to train with the remainder of the squad. The statement failed to mention a potential return date for De Jong. De Jong, who arrived for a reported €73 million( £67million) from Ajax a year ago is not the only member in the squad who is angry with the manner in which injuries are being handled by the Barcelona medical staff. The French duo of Ousmane Dembele and Samuel Umtiti has also opted for treatment in Qatar, unwilling to be treated by the physios at Camp Nou.

LaLiga news: LaLiga table

The LaLiga table has shaped up perfectly for a fascinating battle in the final run-in of the title race. Barcelona dropped two points against Sevilla which allowed Zinedine Zidane's side to take pole position on the LaLiga table. Real Madrid beat Real Sociedad 2-1 on Sunday night. Although Barcelona and Real Madrid are currently level on 65 points respectively, Los Blancos have a better head-to-head record against Barcelona this season putting them in charge of the title race with eight matchdays remaining.

Image Credits - Barcelona Twitter