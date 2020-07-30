Football Transfer News: Jan Oblak To Chelsea Hits Roadblock Over Keeper's £110m Value

Having secured Champions League football for next season, Chelsea are eager to land a new goalkeeper at the west London club in order to replace the inconsistent Kepa Arrizabalaga. The Blues have been linked with a move for Atletico Madrid shot-stopper Jan Oblak but it seems that Chelsea will soon end their pursuit of the Slovenian due to his heft price tag. Due to clause in his contract with Atletico Madrid, Oblak's value is a reported £110million.

Football transfer news: Chelsea end pursuit over Jan Oblak transfer

Jan Oblak signed a new deal at the Wanda Metropolitano last year and Atleti inserted a £120million buy-out clause for their star goalkeeper. Reports from The Mirror claimed that Chelsea had identified a Jan Oblak transfer to Stamford Bridge in the summer but have now been put off by his value. Chelsea were set to offer cash as well as Kepa Arrizabalaga to sweeten the deal but Atletico Madrid are reportedly unwilling to part ways with Oblak for anything under £110million. The 27-year-old has garnered a reputation as one of Europe’s finest goalkeepers over the past few years with Man United also monitoring the Jan Oblak transfer stance.

Chelsea conceded 54 goals in the league this season - more than any other side in top half of table. No surprise they’re looking for new goalkeeper. Jan Oblak would be No 1 choice but Atletico don’t want to sell and he has £110m release clause. Onana and Pope among other options — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) July 27, 2020

Chelsea made Kepa the world's most expensive goalkeeper when they splashed out a reported £71m for his services in 2018. However, the 25-year-old has left a number of Chelsea supporters unimpressed with his poor displays between the sticks. Amid bringing in a new goalkeeper, Chelsea are still looking to add further quality to their attacking ranks with Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech having already joined the club.

- Never been in doubt that Havertz will be available for EL.

- Bayer asked for €100m, Chelsea always wanted to offer €80m add ons included.

- No official bid on the table but Chelsea and Bayer are now in talks. Still no agreement.

- Kai is pushing to leave Bayer.#CFC 🔵🇩🇪 https://t.co/O5Id1twS4B — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 29, 2020

Chelsea transfer news: Kai Havertz transfer update

Earlier today, it was reported that Kai Havertz is will be available for Bayer Leverkusen for the remainder of their Europa League campaign. Reports claim that a Kai Havertz transfer will set the Blues back by around £90million. However, Chelsea might have to wait until August 21 to sign Havertz if the Bundesliga club makes it to the finals of the competition.

Chelsea transfer news: Ben Chilwell transfer to Chelsea?

According to reports, Leicester City left-back Ben Chilwell will inform the Foxes about leaving the club this summer. Another area that Frank Lampard is looking to improve in his squad is the left-back zone after being unconvinced by Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri. The 23-year-old Chilwell is regarded as one of the best full-backs in England and reportedly prefers a move to Chelsea.

Image Credits - Jan Oblak Instagram / AP