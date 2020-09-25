Barcelona Transfer News: Memphis Depay And Lautaro Martinez Top Targets To Replace Suarez

Ronald Koeman's Barcelona are on the hunt to sign a new striker before the transfer window shuts in order to replace Luis Suarez. Only yesterday, Barcelona confirmed the departure of Luis Suarez, the third-highest goalscorer in the history of the club, after Koeman deemed the 33-year-old surplus to requirements at the Camp Nou. With Suarez joining rivals Atletico Madrid, Barcelona have reportedly stepped up their interest in signing a replacement for the Uruguayan with Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez and Lyon ace Memphis Depay the top targets.

Barcelona transfer news: Memphis Depay transfer to Barcelona on the cards?

According to reports from Spanish news outlet AS, Barcelona will act fast to bring in a new striker. The report claims that Barcelona are closely monitoring Lyon forward Memphis Depay. It is believed that Depay is 'close' to joining Barcelona because of his previous connections with Koeman as Dutch manager. The 26-year-old has only one year remaining on his contract with Lyon and will be available at a cut-cost price.

Previous reports from The Sun claimed that Lyon and Barcelona agreed on a £22million (€24m) deal to sign Depay this summer. While speaking on the Depay to Barcelona rumours, the Dutchman himself remained tight-lipped and said, "We have to wait for a while to see what happens. I know about the interest from Barcelona but I can't say more about it now." Depay was part of the Lyon squad that made it to the Champions League semi-finals last season.

Ronald Koeman just confirmed the situation regarding Memphis Depay deal: “We need to sell players before we can sign Depay”. 🔵🔴 #FCB #OL #Barça https://t.co/VK2vqa36MK — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 15, 2020

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano also confirmed that Barcelona agreed personal terms with Depay earlier this month with final agreements between Lyon and Barca to be completed before the transfer window shuts in the next few weeks. Barcelona previously claimed they needed to sell players before they brought players. With Arthur, Nelson Semedo, Carles Perez, Marc Cucurella, Ivan Rakitic, Luis Suarez and Arturo Vidal offloaded, Barcelona might be ready for some new arrivals.

Memphis Depay have agreed personal terms with Barcelona after contacts started days ago. But final agreement is still to be reached between Barça and OL - talks ongoing.

Barça are negotiating also with Wijnaldum agents - no opening bid to Liverpool yet. 🔵🔴 #FCB #LFC #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 9, 2020

Barcelona transfer news: Why have reports linking Lautaro Martinez to Barcelona cooled off?

Earlier this summer, multiple reports heavily linked Inter Milan hitman Lautaro Martinez to Barcelona. It is believed that Martinez was Barcelona's primary target this summer but the club failed to match Inter's £83 million (€91m) asking price. Due to the financial ramifications of the pandemic, Barcelona are now looking at cheaper alternatives.

Why Barcelona are likely to sign Memphis Depay over Lautaro Martinez

Although Martinez is still an option for Barcelona, Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte is unwilling to lose the Argentine this summer in order to topple Juventus in Serie A. Real Madrid are also linked with signing Martinez and Barcelona are not keen on getting involved in a bidding war for a player with their arch-rivals anytime soon. Depay, being a cheaper option, has also worked with Koeman before and therefore, will understand and adapt to the manager's style of play quicker than most others.

