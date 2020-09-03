Sergio Ramos Joins Messi Transfer Debate, Feels Barcelona Icon Has Right To Decide Future

The Lionel Messi crisis at Barcelona seems to be deepening with every passing day. While the Argentina international stands firm on his demand for sealing a free exit, Barcelona maintain that prospective teams should abide by his release clause, a stand that has found support from the LaLiga. Now, Real Madrid and Spain national team captain Sergio Ramos has come out in support of the six-time Ballon d’Or winner.

Messi deserves to decide his future: Sergio Ramos

🗣️ @SergioRamos: "La fusión de jóvenes y veteranos siempre ha existido. Poco a poco iremos teniendo la misma identidad de juego. Tenemos la misma ilusión de volver a ganar, a hacer cosas importantes, y estamos en el camino adecuado"#SomosEspaña 🇪🇸#SomosFederación pic.twitter.com/ES1gce9NNc — Selección Española de Fútbol (@SeFutbol) September 2, 2020

Sergio Ramos was quizzed about his thoughts on the Messi transfer saga during the pre-match presser. The Real Madrid centre-back insists that he hasn’t been thinking much about it. Having said that, Messi deserves the right to decide his future, added Ramos. However, it would be in the best interest of LaLiga and Barcelona if Messi stays, said the Spanish captain, insisting that it's better to have the best players around.

Messi LaLiga stats corroborate with Sergio Ramos' claims

Indeed, Sergio Ramos' claims corroborate with the Messi LaLiga stats over the seasons. The Barcelona icon is the leading goalscorer in the history of the competition, having netted a massive 420 goals, which is at least 109 goals more than second-placed Cristiano Ronaldo.

On being asked on his contractual situation with Real Madrid, Ramos believes that it does not makes him anxious. The skipper’s contract with the Los Blancos expires in June 2021. Ramos asserts that he has never thought of leaving the club, further expressing confidence that a mutually agreed settlement will be reached soon.

Jorge meets Bartomeu to discuss Messi transfer

Messi’s father and agent Jorge landed in Barcelona on Wednesday to meet club president Josep Maria Bartomeu. As he landed in Barcelona, Jorge was asked on the Messi transfer situation. Jorge confirmed that it was difficult for the Argentine to continue at the club. The meeting that lasted close to 90 minutes, revolved around the Messi transfer agenda. Reports suggest that Bartomeu is still firm on his demands of payment of €700 million ($839 million) release clause to seek an exit.

Messi hasn't been training with the team ahead of the pre-season. Manchester City are considered as the next ideal destination for the six-time Ballon d'Or winner. Reports claim that the Etihad-based outfit are willing to offer a three-season contract, after which he could join Major League Soccer (MLS) side New York City FC. Interestingly, New York City FC are one of the footballing acquisitions under the City Football Group, which also owns Man City.

Image courtesy: Leo Messi Instagram/Spain Twitter