Messi's Father Confirms Exit Talks After Meeting Bartomeu, Says 'My Son Will Not Stay'

Barcelona icon Lionel Messi's attempt to seek a free exit this transfer window has so far been throttled by club president Josep Maria Bartomeu, who expects the interested parties to abide by the mammoth release clause. Messi's contract expires next term and the club captain is keen on reaching a mutual agreement with the Catalan giants. Working towards the same, Messi's father Jorge met Bartomeu on Wednesday.

Difficult for Lionel Messi to continue at Barcelona: Jorge Messi

Messi's father landed in Barcelona to meet Bartomeu this week. While exiting the airport, Jorge, who also happens to be the six-time Ballon d'Or winner's agent was quizzed by El Chiringuito regarding whether Messi will stay at Barcelona. Clearly denying any interest from the 33-year-old to continue at Camp Nou, Jorge insisted that the situation seems difficult at the moment. Before the meeting with Bartomeu, Jorge was quoted as echoing the same stance: His son will not stay at Barcelona.

Leo Messi’s father and agent arrives in Barcelona, swarmed by media! pic.twitter.com/Gv4MTNc0sC — Amr 🇪🇬 (@AmrFootball) September 2, 2020

The latest in the Messi transfer saga suggests that a move to Manchester City may be on the cards. The Premier League heavyweights are willing to offer a three-year contract, post which the Argentine forward could seek a move to Major League Soccer's (MLS) New York City FC. The MLS club is one of the several footballing acquisitions of the City Football Group which owns Man City.

Jorge Messi denies Messi to City rumours

However, Jorge denies they've held discussions with Man City. On being asked if Messi to City will materialise soon, his father claimed that there were no such talks at the moment. He also rubbished rumours that Man City manager Pep Guardiola had spoken to him to convince him of the Messi to City move.

Messi has refused to participate in the training sessions in an attempt to force a move away from the Camp Nou. However, Barcelona stand firm on the release clause payment, a stance which has found support from LaLiga as well. Barcelona have tried to accommodate Messi's concerns with the president even willing to resign. The club's request has fallen on deaf ears.

Ramos lends support to Messi

Meanwhile, Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos believes that Messi should have the right to decide his future course of action. Speaking in a pre-match presser ahead of Spain's Nations League game against Germany, Ramos claimed that he hasn't thought much about the Messi transfer, but it would be a treat to have the Argentine continue with Barcelona. The Real Madrid skipper insists that it is indeed a pleasure to have the best players around in LaLiga.

Image courtesy: AP