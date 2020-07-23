Barcelona Transfer News: Club Suffers Setback, Lautaro Martinez In Contract Renewal Talks

The Lautaro Martinez transfer saga has been going on for some time now. The Argentine has been linked to Barcelona owing to his great performances for Inter. However, Barcelona’s pursuit of Lautaro Martinez seems to have suffered a setback with the latest comments made by Inter's chief executive Giuseppe Marotta.

Also Read: Barcelona To Offer €70m And €41m-rated Junior Firpo For Lautaro Martínez Transfer

Inter Milan transfer news: Club in talks with Martinez over new deal according to club chief

Giuseppe Marotta was questioned on the Lautaro Martinez transfer rumours ahead of Inter Milan’s goalless draw with Fiorentina on Wednesday. The Inter chief told Sky Sport Italia that the club is discussing contract renewals with many young players and that includes Martinez, who they want to work with for a longer time. Marotta revealed that they are working on the contract talks calmly and without rush, as they share a rapport of trust with the forward. In what will come as a big blow to fans interested in Barcelona transfer news, the executive concluded that the 22-year-old is happy to wear the Inter jersey and the club will evaluate his future at an opportune moment.

Also Read: Barcelona Accept Defeat In Pursuit Of Signing PSG's €170m Superstar Neymar: Report

Barcelona transfer news: Blaugrana dealt blow as Lautaro Martinez renewal talks underway

The latest comments coming from Inter will act as a big blow to Barcelona, as they try to bring Lautaro Martinez to Barcelona as a long-term replacement for Luis Suarez. Several reports covering LaLiga transfer news have been talking up the Lautaro Martinez transfer. Press reports covering Barcelona transfer news had claimed that the club will only make a move for the forward after the season finishes. However, Barcelona‘s pursuit of the Inter forward was also made difficult after the striker’s €111 million release clause expired earlier this month.

🗣 Beppe Marotta (Inter CEO) “The question of contract renewal affects several players at the end of the season, especially the young players who we want to keep for a long time, including Lautaro Martinez.” [sky italia] — FCBarcelonaFl 🏡 👟 (@FCBarcelonaFl) July 22, 2020

Also Read: Barcelona Eyeing Spurs Outcast Tanguy Ndombele After Mourinho Freezes Record Signing Out

Lautaro Martinez transfer round-up

The comments made by Giuseppe Marotta align with the recent story published by Gazzetta Dello Sport. The newspaper covering football transfer news reported that Inter would reward the star forward with a new contract at the end of the season if he rejects Barcelona’s advances. The new deal being offered to Martinez would be around €5.5 million a year with the newspaper also claiming that the chances of Manchester City or Barcelona signing the forward have diminished considerably.

🗣 Beppe Marotta: “We will do it calmly. There is a relationship of trust, Lautaro is happy to wear this shirt and at the appropriate moment we will evaluate his future.” — FCBarcelonaFl 🏡 👟 (@FCBarcelonaFl) July 22, 2020

Also Read: Barcelona Have Spent £1 BILLION On 32 Transfers Since 2014 Leading To A Financial Crisis

Barcelona transfer news update

Martin Braithwaite could leave the club this summer. The possible arrival of Lautaro Martínez would cause the striker to have even less minutes than the low amount of minutes that he's currently getting. If no firm offer comes in, he could leave on loan. [md] pic.twitter.com/yts8RKaTu1 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) July 21, 2020

LaLiga transfers continue to face problems due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the latest news on the Lautaro Martinez transfer indicating that the player may stay at the club. Earlier this year, Sempreinter while covering football transfer news claimed that Barcelona had offered the Inter forward a contract worth €4 million, doubling their last offer which was rejected by Martinez. Recent reports also claimed that the club is prepared to give the 22-year-old a five-year contract worth €10 million net per season. However, with the news that Martinez may be discussing a contract renewal with Inter, Barcelona have faced a major setback in their pursuit of the forward.

Image Courtesy: instagram/lautaromartinez