Barcelona Eyeing Spurs Outcast Tanguy Ndombele After Mourinho Freezes Record Signing Out

LaLiga giants Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing Tottenham Hotspur outcast Tanguy Ndombele after the midfielder's fallout with Jose Mourinho. The Barcelona transfer news around a Tanguy Ndombele transfer amplified after Juventus agreed on a reported £72.5 million (€80m) deal to sign Arthur Melo in the summer. The Catalan giants are reportedly holding out for Ndombele on a loan deal with an option to sign him on a permanent deal later. Reports in relation to Tottenham transfer news claim that Spurs are set to offload club-record signing Tanguy Ndombele in a potential player-swap deal with Barcelona's Philippe Coutinho or Nelson Semedo.

Tottenham transfer news: Tanguy Ndombele looking for Spurs exit

The Tottenham transfer news reports from The Independent claims that Jose Mourinho and Tanguy Ndombele have had a falling out, despite the Portuguese manager denying any rift between the pair. During a meeting earlier this week, the 23-year-old midfielder reportedly revealed that he no longer wants to work with Jose Mourinho and is keen on a transfer away from north London in the summer. The unfortunate Tottenham transfer news around Ndombele come as a massive boon to Barcelona, who are now closely monitoring the Frenchman's situation. However, Spurs will look to recoup the entirety of the £55 million (€62m) they spent to sign Ndombele from Lyon in 2019.

Barcelona transfer news: Tanguy Ndombele transfer to Camp Nou?

The Tanguy Ndombele transfer stories at Spurs suit the LaLiga giants, who were previously interested in the midfielder's services when he plied his trade at Lyon. It is reported that Barcelona hope to agree on a loan move for Tanguy Ndombele with the option to sign the dynamic midfielder permanently. The Barcelona transfer news around Ndombele stems from the Catalonians agreeing on a reported £72.5 million (€80m) deal to offload Arthur Melo to Juventus. Ndombele has scored two goals and notched up four assists for Spurs across all competitions in 27 appearances so far.

Barcelona are willing to take Tanguy Ndombele off Tottenham in the next window, but only as part of a player-swap deal. The Catalan club are prepared to put forward Nélson Semedo or Philippe Coutinho. [the independent] pic.twitter.com/bIMVeKiGqp — barcacentre (from 🏡) (@barcacentre) June 24, 2020

Barcelona transfer news: Tanguy Ndombele transfer swap with Philippe Coutinho

The Barcelona transfer news from AS states that the Catalonians are looking to offload a number of players in the summer to balance their books. With Barcelona working on a very tight budget, the defending Spanish champions are looking at possible player swaps to bring in fresh faces. Barcelona are reportedly putting forward the option to exchange either Philippe Coutinho or Nelson Semedo for Ndombele. This is due to the lack of funds available at Barcelona.

Image Credits - Tottenham Twitter / Tanguy Ndombele Instagram