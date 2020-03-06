Cristiano Ronaldo's Mother Recovering Well, Thanks Fans For Their Prayers On Instagram

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo's mother Dolores Aveiro has commented for the first time after suffering from a stroke recently. Ronaldo flew down to Madeira, Portugal to attend to his ailing mother before joining the first-team squad in Turin. The news made headlines in the last few days more so since his mother has been the key to the football superstar's success.

Dolores Aveiro update on Instagram

In an emotional post, Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother claimed that she is recovering well. She also went on to thank her family, friends as well as the medical staff, who took care of her in Madeira. Dolores also claimed that she would be back to her normal routine once she was deemed fit by the medical staff.

Dolores Aveiro stroke: Cristiano Ronaldo's mother thanks fans

Dolores Aveiro also expressed her pleasure for the constant support and prayers of fans during the critical stage of her treatment. It was earlier reported that Dolores Aveiro was rushed to Dr. Nelio Mendonca Hospital in Madeira, 5 AM local time after a mild stroke. Ever since the news of her stroke broke out, fans all over the world took to social media to offer their prayers.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s former club Sporting Lisbon also wished a speedy recovery to Aveiro. It is reported that she is still associated with the Portuguese club as its ambassador.

Dolores Aveiro stroke: Madeira Health Services provide update on Cristiano Ronaldo's mother

Madeira Health services provided an update on Aveiro’s health. The authority confirmed that Aveiro was admitted in the early hours of March 3 with an ischemic stroke with a short evolution time. This enabled two vascular recanalization therapies to be carried out on her, which included thrombolysis and thrombectomy.

Dolores Aveiro stroke: Cristiano Ronaldo tweets on his mother's health

Thank you for all your messages of support for my mum. She is currently stable and recovering in hospital. Me and my family would like to thank the medical team looking after her, and kindly ask that we are all given some privacy at this time. — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) March 3, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo also provided a health update on his mother. He thanked his fans for their affection towards his family. Dolores Aveiro has a history of medical issues. She has been diagnosed with cancer on two occasions in the past. The Portuguese international even donated £100,000 to construct a cancer unit where his mother was treated.

