Ryan Giggs Lists Paul Scholes, Not Cristiano Ronaldo, As The Best Player He's Played With

Football News

Welsh legend Ryan Giggs chose Paul Scholes as the best player he has ever played with. He didn't pick Man United teammates Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ryan Giggs

Under Sir Alex Ferguson, Man United have seen a lot of footballers emerge. The Red Devils established themselves as one of the best sides in Europe. The likes of Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes, Cristiano Ronaldo, David Beckham and Wayne Rooney all grabbed major laurels while playing at Old Trafford at the start of the 21st century. Ryan Giggs was recently asked who was the best Man United player he played with and here's what the Wales national manager said.

Solskjaer heaps praise on Paul Scholes, Ryan Giggs and Sir Alex Ferguson

Man United: Ryan Giggs picks Paul Scholes over Cristiano Ronaldo

Man United legend Ryan Giggs told Premier League Productions, “Paul Scholes is probably the best United player that I played with. People always ask ‘who’s the best player you’ve played with’ and probably [ability-wise] Cristiano for what he’s gone on to do with Real Madrid, Juventus and Portugal. But the best United player I played with was Paul Scholes for all the reasons I’ve just given you. There was no other player like him. I felt on my day that I could do what most footballers could do but I could never do what Scholesey did. I think when Scholesey first got promoted he was pretty quiet and let his football do the talking but you always wanted to be on Scholesey’s team in possession and usually in games as well. As soon as Scholesey got the ball and turned you made a run, he didn’t even need to look. He’d be playing the ball exactly where you’d want it.”

Ryan Giggs heaps praise on Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal teammate - Bruno Fernandes

Ryan Giggs' Man United career in numbers

First Published:
