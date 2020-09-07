Barcelona Unveil New Third Kit With Lionel Messi Front And Centre As Fans Rejoice

Barcelona officially released their third kit for the 2020-21 season, one that has a slight resemblance to the one they donned last season. The new third kit is a shade of pink with dark green shorts and green and pink socks. The clothing is made of 100% recycled polyester that was obtained from recycled plastic bottles that were melted down to obtain fine threads, which were, in turn, were used to make the product. Sporting the new jersey for the club was the greatest player in their history, Lionel Messi.

Barcelona unveil new third kit, Messi sports new Nike kit to fans' delight

Among the many players to feature, the club's new kit was unveiled by the legend himself, Lionel Messi. The Argentine donned the pink kit as Barcelona unveiled their third kit and fans were overjoyed to see Messi in the Barcelona shirt again. Putting a tumultuous couple of weeks behind him, Lionel Messi modelled the Barcelona third kit this week.

Speaking about the Barcelona third kit, the club said in a statement: “Dawn is breaking in Barcelona, the sun is starting to come out and the city is enshrouded in different tones: the morning pink and the green-blue of the sea create the bright, vibrant, Mediterranean landscape that was the inspiration behind the new FC Barcelona third kit for the 2020/21 season. These two colours also symbolically reflect the technology used in its manufacture to produce an extremely lightweight, elastic, and breathable fabric. The predominantly pink shirt represents the lightness of the fabric and the freedom of movement that entails, while the green trim reflects its breathability and sweat absorption, as well as the fresh sensation it produces."

Lionel Messi set to resume training after modelling Nike-made Barcelona third kit

Messi will once again be the focus of all things Barcelona when the LaLiga season kicks off. The LaLiga season kicks off on September 12 with Granada taking on Athletic Bilbao. Barcelona will take on Girona in their season opener on September 16.

Image credits: Barcelona Twitter