RCB Jokingly Compares Virat Kohli To Lionel Messi In Terms Of Football Skills On Twitter

Football fans around the world were left in shock after Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi handed a transfer request to the club following the Catalan side's exit from the UEFA Champions League at the hands of eventual winners Bayern Munich. The six-time Ballon d’Or winner decided to activate a clause in his contract, which he believed would permit him to exit the Catalan club for free. However, the drama which had been surrounding over Lionel Messi's exit from Barcelona eventually ended with the talismanic striker deciding to take a U-turn and stay at Camp Nou for yet another season.

Also Read: RCB Schedule For IPL 2020 Out, To Play SRH In First Match On September 21

While Messi's decision to stay came as a relief for the Barcelona fans, Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) side, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) decided to take a jibe over the Linoel Messi transfer story with a picture of skipper Virat Kohli playing football with his teammates courtesy a funny caption.

Also Read: SRH Schedule And Full Squad For IPL 2020 As David Warner And Co Gear Up For Season

IPL 2020: RCB shares Virat Kohli picture with a funny caption

While Virat Kohli is currently sweating it out with teammates in Dubai ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2020), RCB jokingly took a jibe at Lionel Messi's transfer news by posting a picture of skipper Virat Kohli playing football. In the caption, RCB suggested that Lionel Messi would need a person like Virat Kohli to bring Barcelona back to their glory days. In the picture, Virat Kohli can be seen attempting to take a shot with his left foot just like Lionel Messi. Here's the RCB tweet -

Also Read: IPL 2020: Umesh Yadav Wants To Win The Trophy This Year, Dedicate To RCB Fans

RCB squad for IPL 2020

RCB are eyeing to win their maiden title this season and has a good squad on paper who can help them get closer to IPL 2020 glory. The Bangalore franchise has featured in three finals so far since the inception of the marquee tournament in 2008 only to finish as the second-best side on all three occasions.

Also Read Virat Kohli's Training Mantra For RCB: 'Reduce Workload, But I Want Intensity In Practice'

This year, the franchise added Aaron Finch and Josh Philippe to their IPL 2020 squad during the auction and recently signed up Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa as a replacement for fellow countrymen Kane Richardson, who opted out of the tournament due to personal reasons. Here's a look at the RCB squad for the IPL 2020 -

Virat Kohli (c), Moeen Ali, Yuzvendra Chahal, Parthiv Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Pawan Negi, Devdutt Padikkal, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Navdeep Saini, AB de Villiers, Aaron Finch, Chris Morris, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pawan Deshpande, Joshua Philippe, Isuru Udana, Dale Steyn, Adam Zampa.

IPL 2020 and RCB schedule

The IPL 2020 is all set to take place in the UAE from September 19 with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the IPL Governing Council recently released the schedule for the IPL 2020 season. RCB will be opening their IPL 2020 campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad on September 21.

Image source: RCB / FC Barcelona/ Twitter