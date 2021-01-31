Barcelona Vs Athletic Club Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, LaLiga Live

Ronald Koeman's Barcelona will host Athletic Club at the Camp Nou on Sunday, January 31. The LaLiga clash between Barcelona and Bilbao is scheduled to begin at 9:00 PM local time (February 1 at 1:30 AM IST). Here's a look at the Barcelona vs Athletic Club team news, live stream details and our prediction ahead of the game.

Barcelona vs Athletic Club preview

Barcelona will be looking to make it five league victories in a row when they host Athletic Bilbao on Sunday. Ronald Koeman's men have climbed up to third in the LaLiga standings at the halfway stage of the season following a rather poor start to the campaign. However, La Blaugrana are still 10 points behind league leaders Atletico Madrid, who still have a game in hand. Barcelona also booked their spot in the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey following their 2-1 win over Rayo Vallecano earlier this week.

Athletic Club beat Barca 3-2 in the final of the Spanish Super Cup on January 17, with Inaki Williams scoring what proved to be the winner on a famous night for the club in Seville. However, Bilbao's form in the league has been inconsistent this season and Marcelino's men are currently in ninth place on the LaLiga table. Nevertheless, Bilbao will enter their game against Barcelona brimming with confidence following their 5-1 success over Getafe earlier this week.

Barcelona vs Athletic Club team news, injuries and suspensions

For Barcelona, Sergio Busquets is unavailable due to his suspension, which could see Miralem Pjanic start in the middle of the park. Ansu Fati, Gerard Pique and Philippe Coutinho are still on the treatment table but the Catalans will be boosted by Sergi Roberto's return to training.

For the visitors, Peru Nolaskoain is still absent through injury, while Inigo Martinez and Mikel Balenziaga are both doubts for the trip to the Camp Nou. Super Cup hero Inaki Williams is expected to lead the line for Athletic at the weekend.

Barcelona vs Athletic Club prediction

Both teams are on a run of good form and goals can be expected in this encounter. However, with Lionel Messi in their squad, Barcelona are favourites to win the game. Our prediction is a 3-1 win for the hosts.

LaLiga live: How to watch Barcelona vs Athletic Club live in India?

There will be no live telecast of the game in India. However, fans can watch Barcelona vs Athletic Club live stream on the official LaLiga page on Facebook. Live scores and updates will be available on the Twitter handles of both teams.

Image Credits - Barcelona, Athletic Club Instagram