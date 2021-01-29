Chelsea Release Bizarre Video Of 16 Passes Following Wolves Draw, Fans Slam 'Cringe Post'

Newly appointed Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel failed to pull off a scintillating display in the opening game of his stint with the Blues following the draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers. Though it is too early to judge the former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) boss, having been appointed a couple of days prior to the clash. But Chelsea's Twitter handle appeared to find a way to celebrate his debut, which has now undeniably found no suitors among the club's massive fan base.

Chelsea vs Wolves ends in goalless draw

Despite a thrilling 3-1 win over Luton Town in the fourth round of the FA Cup, Frank Lampard was shown the exit door immediately. Tuchel, who recently faced the sacking from defending Ligue 1 champions PSG was appointed the new manager a day later.

Tuchel had a couple of days to prepare his side for the clash against Wolves in the Premier League. Chelsea could not bag the most from the game after being held to a goalless draw by Nuno Espírito Santo's men. Chelsea managed five shots on target, as averse to Wolves' none, but could not break the deadlock.

Fans slam video of Chelsea passing vs Wolves

Pass. Move. Pass again. 😍



Just 16 of our 8️⃣2️⃣0️⃣ completed passes last night! 👏 pic.twitter.com/U8a4GGELz4 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 28, 2021

Chelsea managed 79.08% possession in the game. And the club found this figure intriguing enough to put out a video to celebrate the manager's debut. The Blues' official Twitter handle tweeted a video highlighting a 16-pass move to emphasise Tuchel's possession-based gameplay.

Passes without goals 😭 — . (@UtdJay2) January 28, 2021

6 of those passes were either square or going backwards. It wasn't until CHO attacked the space down the flank that a half chance was created. And more tellingly it wasn't until the cross was half-cleared that we ended up with a shot on target. Must get balls in the box quicker. — jesterbrook (@thealmightyquin) January 28, 2021

Cry. As if we didn't create chances. As if Wolverhampton is a small team. — Joaquin (@Gerrard2k4) January 28, 2021

You’re missing the point. All those passes mean nothing without an end product. They could pass it between the defenders for an hour and get 1000 passes. Still means nothing. — Notts Blade (@Notts_Blade) January 28, 2021

It’s great, but it doesn’t make a difference if you can’t put the ball in the back of the net! — Absolute Chelsea (@AbsoluteChelsea) January 28, 2021

But the video hasn't been received well by the Stamford Bridge faithful. A fan insisted that maintaining possession for a major part of the game was fine as long as it brought goals for the team. A majority of the fans also mocked the club for just passing the ball and failing to slot the ball past the goalkeeper.

Tuchel's first game brings in some new records

Tuchel's debut, however, did exhibit some promising signs for the Premier League heavyweights. Chelsea's 79.08% possession and 820 completed passes were the highest tallies for any manager debuting in the Premier League. The draw suggests that Chelsea sit eighth in the Premier League standings with 30 points in 20 games. Tuchel's men next play Burnley on Sunday.

