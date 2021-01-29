Liverpool Transfer News: Defenders Liverpool Can Sign As Matip Suffers Another Injury

Defending Premier League champions Liverpool have endured a difficult campaign. Jurgen Klopp's men have particularly struggled on the field due to injury woes, with Virgil van Dijk among the major absentees. To make things worse for the Anfield outfit, Joel Matip sustained a severe injury in the clash against Tottenham Hotspur, leaving the team without any senior centre-back. His injury might compel the Reds to rope in emergency reinforcements in the current transfer window.

Liverpool transfer news: Neven Subotic linked to Anfield

Apart from the injury to Joe Gomez, Liverpool also missed out on Fabinho during their clash against Tottenham. The manager is now left out without any experienced centre-back. Rhys Williams and Nat Phillips are present in the first team but their lack of experience and irregular game time spells trouble for Klopp.

Lack of options could force Liverpool to search for alternatives in the winter transfer window. And Neven Subotic is among the most touted names to arrive at Anfield. Klopp has managed the Serbian defender at Borussia Dortmund. He was recently released by Turkish outfit Denizlispor and will be available for free.

Liverpool transfer news: Eder Militao to leave Real Madrid?

Ezequiel Garay is another name among Klopp's list to fill in the defensive loopholes, at least temporarily. The Argentina international was released by LaLiga outfit Valencia last year and is yet to find a new club. He has also been linked with the likes of Manchester United in the past.

Real Madrid defender Eder Militao has also emerged as a surprising pick to arrive at Anfield, having failed to make it in Zinedine Zidane's starting lineup. Besides, Arsenal centre-back Shkodran Mustafi is also being linked with Liverpool with the Gunners reportedly looking to get rid of the defender.

Joel Matip, Van Dijk injury update

Joel Matip injury update suggests an ankle issue. According to Klopp, the injury looks serious. Fabinho's injury isn't considered that severe and he might return to training with the rest of the squad soon. Meanwhile, Van Dijk returned to the gym last month, sparking excitement among the club fans.

Meanwhile, Liverpool took over the fourth spot in the Premier League standings after their win over Tottenham. The defending champions have now bagged 37 points in 20 games, trailing by four points to leaders Manchester City. They next play West Ham United on Sunday.

Image courtesy: Eder Militao, Shkodran Mustafi Twitter