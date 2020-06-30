Barcelona Vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming Details, Team News, LaLiga Preview

Quique Setien's Barcelona will hope to return to winning ways against Diego Simeone's resilient Atletico Madrid as the race for the LaLiga title enters its final stages. The LaLiga live clash between Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid will take place on Tuesday, June 30, at Camp Nou with kick-off scheduled for 10 pm local time (Wednesday, 1:30 am IST). Here's a look at the Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid team news as well as the Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid live streaming details ahead of the crunch encounter on LaLiga Matchday 33.

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid live streaming: Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid team news and preview

Barcelona's title hopes suffered a massive blow when they drew 2-2 against Celta Vigo on Saturday. The pressure on Barcelona boss Quique Setien has been mounting as arch-rivals Real Madrid gained a two-point lead at the top of the LaLiga table. Barcelona have the chance to reclaim the top spot with a win over Atletico until Real Madrid's next game.

However, Diego Simeone's side have been in scintillating form since the restart of football in Spain, winning four out of their last five games. The Rojiblancos moved into third place on the LaLiga table and are looking solidify their spot for next season's Champions League. Here's a look at the Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid team news from both camps.

For Barcelona, Ousmane Dembele and Frenkie de Jong remain sidelined but Sergi Roberto has returned to full fitness and is in contention to feature against Atletico Madrid. Midfield maestro Sergio Busquets also returns from his suspension. Antonine Griezmann is likely to return to the starting line-up to face his former side while midfielder Arthur Melo will also be available for selection, a day after confirming that he will move to Juventus at the end of the season.

Barcelona probable starting line-up - Ter Stegen; Semedo, Pique, Lenglet, Alba; Vidal, Busquets, Rakitic; Griezmann, L Suarez, Messi

For Atletico Madrid, Sime Vrsaljko will miss the LaLiga live clash against Barcelona through injury. Apart from Vrsaljko's absence, Simeone's side remain in good shape for the trip to Camp Nou. With a solid backline, Atletico Madrid will be looking to hit Barcelona on the counter with the combination of Joao Felix and Diego Costa in the front line.

Atletico Madrid probable line-up - Oblak; Trippier, Savic, Gimenez, Lodi; Correa, Thomas, Saul, Koke; Felix, Costa

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid live streaming details

Fans in the UK can watch the Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid live streaming on Premier Player HD or LaLigaTV. There will be no Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid live streaming on Indian television. However, fans in India can watch the Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid live streaming on Facebook. The official LaLiga page on Facebook will broadcast the Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid live clash.

Image Credits - Barcelona / Atletico Madrid Instagram