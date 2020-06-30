Man United Transfer News: Dortmund Chief Makes £104m-rated Jadon Sancho Prediction 

Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke cast major doubt this week over a Jadon Sancho transfer to Man United in the summer. The Dortmund chief believes that Man United may not be able to cough up the hefty fees for a potential Jadon Sancho transfer away from the Signal Iduna Park amid the global pandemic. The Man United transfer news around the 20-year-old winger has amplified over the past few months but the Jadon Sancho worth - an estimated £104 million (€113m) - has been a stumbling block for the Red Devils.

Man United transfer news: Dortmund chief lands blow to Jadon Sancho transfer

While speaking to Sport1, Dortmund chief Hans-Joachim Watzke explained why a Jadon Sancho transfer away from the Signal Iduna Park looks unlikely this summer. The 61-year-old German said that if Sancho wants to leave - which hasn't been the case - Dortmund will hold discussions with the player and the club interested. However, the Dortmund chief feels that no club will willingly pay the transfer fee for Sancho as there is no 'coronavirus discount' for the player.

Borussia Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke is confident that Jadon Sancho will remain at Signal Iduna Park beyond this summer.



"I don't think a club will pay the fee we want." pic.twitter.com/smb6PkXSHm — SBOBET (@SBOBET) June 29, 2020

Man United transfer news: Jadon Sancho transfer worth

The fact that Man United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is eager to bolster his attacking unit in the summer with new arrivals is not quite a well-kept secret. The Man United transfer news around a Jadon Sancho transfer has reportedly been the top priority for the Norwegian. Sancho has been the subject of interest for several other European heavyweights including Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus. The English winger scored 20 goals and racked up 18 assists for Dortmund across all competitions this season. However, with the Jadon Sancho worth an estimate £104 million (€113m), there has been plenty of talk over the Red Devils looking at relatively cheaper options.

Man United transfer news: Jack Grealish transfer news

According to reports from The Daily Express, Man United have received a massive boost in their pursuit of the Jack Grealish transfer in the summer. The Aston Villa captain is reportedly looking for a new house in the North-West of England, potentially hinting that he could move to Man United if Aston Villa are relegated to the Championship. The Villans are currently in 19th place on the Premier Leauge table and have slapped an £80 million (€87.5m) price tag on Grealish. Grealish has scored nine goals and notched up six assists for Aston Villa this season.

Image Credits - Jadon Sancho Instagram, AP