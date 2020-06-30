James Rodriguez Lifts The Lid On Why He Rejected A Move To Manchester United In 2013

Real Madrid midfielder James Rodriguez revealed the reason behind his decision to reject Premier League heavyweights Man United after leaving Portuguese giants Porto in 2013. Man United's legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson was a keen admirer of the Colombian and was eager to lure James Rodriguez to United in 2012 after Chelsea snapped up Eden Hazard. However, despite plenty of interest from one of the biggest clubs in the world, James Rodriguez joined Ligue 1 outfit AS Monaco in the summer of 2013, rejecting a move to Man United.

ALSO READ: Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool Script Glory Out Of Fractured Fairytale As Inevitables Stand Tall

James Rodriguez opens up to Rio Ferdinand on past links with Man United

Having missed out on signing Eden Hazard in 2012, Man United's most garlanded manager Sir Alex Ferguson turned his attention towards a move for James Rodriguez to United. At the time, Rodriguez was garnering plenty of interest from top European suitors with his displays for Porto. The three-time Portuguese champion was set to take his career to the next level as Man United came calling. However, James Rodriguez opted to make a €45million (£41m) move to Monaco instead.

ALSO READ: Man United's Win Over Norwich In The FA Cup Was Watched By 6.4m People: Report

In conversation with Man United legend Rio Ferdinand, James Rodriguez explained that he felt a potential move to Old Trafford would not have been the right decision at that time in his career. Rodriguez's agent, Jorge Mendes, had a great relationship with Man United, with the Portuguese playing agent to five-time Ballon d'Or winner and former Man United star Cristiano Ronaldo. Despite being 'excited' at the prospect of joining the 20-time English champions, James Rodriguez came to the decision that his career would be better served by joining a smaller club. The James Rodriguez to United rumours escalated after the Colombian's displays at the FIFA World Cup 2014 but Real Madrid then swooped in for the attacker.

ALSO READ: Wembley Empty For Match For First Time, FA Cuts 82 Jobs

James Rodriguez transfer news

Following an exceptional World Cup 2014 campaign with Colombia which saw him win the Golden Boot, Rodriguez earned a reported €68 million (£63m) move to Real Madrid. However, the 28-year-old failed to meet expectations in the Spanish capital and was loaned out to Bayern Munich for two seasons until 2019. According to reports from MEN, Real Madrid tried to offer James Rodriguez plus cash to Man United in exchange for Paul Pogba but the Red Devils swiftly declined the proposal. Rodriguez has made only five starts for Zinedine Zidane's side in LaLiga this season and his contract expires at the end of next term.

ALSO READ: Premier League Finds One Positive COVID-19 Result In Latest Round Of Testing

Image Credits - James Rodriguez Instagram