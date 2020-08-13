Cristiano Ronaldo To Barcelona? Juventus Could Offload Star To Reduce Gigantic Wage Bill

Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo could be on his way back to Spain next season. However, there is a certain twist in the tale as the Portuguese skipper is tipped to join Barcelona and not his former club Real Madrid. As per reports, Juventus have offered Barcelona a chance to sign Cristiano Ronaldo. Juventus' new boss Andrea Pirlo is reportedly eager to restructure the Bianconeri and is planning to offload some high earners at the club. Cristiano Ronaldo's mammoth wages costs the club a reported $35 million a year.

Barcelona transfer news: Cristiano Ronaldo to join Madrid rivals?

Spanish journalist Guillem Balague was the first one to break the news of a possible transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo to the Catalans. Guillem Balague, while speaking to BBC, explained that Juventus are desperate to get Cristiano Ronaldo off their books. He added that Juventus have offered Cristiano Ronaldo to multiple European heavyweights, including Real Madrid's arch-rivals, Barcelona. Guillem Balague, while talking to 5 Live Sport, said: "He's been offered everywhere, including Barcelona. I'm not sure if they can get rid of him easily with the kind of money he earns. Who is going to pay that kind of money?"

Can Barcelona afford the Messi-Ronaldo combo?

Cristiano Ronaldo to Barcelona would be a dream move for neutral football lovers as the world will get to witness two footballing legends, Ronaldo and Messi, share the same dressing room. However, the move appears too good to be true as Barcelona have faced severe economic blows due to the pandemic. Barcelona will find it difficult to afford Cristiano Ronaldo's wages while also paying Leo Messi his extravagant salary. Cristiano Ronaldo was also rumoured to sign for PSG as the star is unhappy with Juventus' lack of motivation in the Champions League.

Cristiano Ronaldo future: Five-time Ballon d'Or winner's stellar domestic campaign

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Juventus in 2018 after spending 9 years in Real Madrid, for a sum of around £100 million. Ronaldo won two consecutive Serie A titles with the Bianconeri. The Portuguese superstar was the highest goalscorer (31) for Juventus in Serie A this season. The 35-year-old scored a brace in Juventus' last game of the season against Lyon in the Champions League. Cristiano Ronaldo was named Juventus' most valuable player of the season. He still has 2 years left on his contract at the Allianz Stadium.

