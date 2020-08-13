Griezmann Believes Barcelona Will Edge Past Bayern, Says He Packed A PS For CL Final Trip

Barcelona will face off against Bayern Munich in a mouth-watering Champions League quarter-final on Friday, having defeated Napoli last week to seal their passage thought to the next round. Bayern are earmarked as favourites for the clash and will bank on star striker Robert Lewandowski to get them through to the semi-final. While the 2019-20 season has not been an ideal one for Barcelona, Antoine Griezmann believes that the Catalans can make it to the finals in Lisbon.

Barcelona vs Bayern Munich: Antoine Griezmann 'packed his PS' as he believes Blaugrana can reach the final

Speaking to Barcelona's website, 2018 World Cup winner Antoine Griezmann asserted that Barcelona are ready to knock Bayern Munich out when the two teams face off on Friday (Saturday IST). The former Atletico Madrid star said that he has a suitcase ready for Lisbon in the long haul until August 23 and also brought his Play Station along. Griezmann added that Barcelona have three games left to win the Champions League and have the tools to achieve that goal. The 29-year-old added that every team left in the Champions League has the potential to win a single match and Barcelona are looking forward to playing every game. Griezmann stated that Bayern Munich will pose a difficult challenge but have the tactics worked out and know what they have to do in a bid to qualify for the semi-final.

Speaking on Bayern Munich, Antoine Griezmann acknowledged it will be tough to stop Robert Lewandowski but the team well aware of the other attacking talents in the Bavarian giants' ranks. The 2018 World Cup winner added that the Bundesliga champions are a very physical side and like to keep the ball and boast of further attacking talents in the likes of Thomas Mueller and Serge Gnabry. The French international claimed that Barcelona will have to work as a team to counter Bayern's threat but remains confident of usurping the Bundesliga giants. Speaking on his injury, Griezmann said that the break before the Napoli game helped him, and he's raring to go against Bayern.

Barcelona have disappointed domestically this season, finishing second to bitter rivals Real Madrid in LaLiga after being knocked out of the Copa del Rey at the quarter-final stage. On the other hand, Bayern have won 26 and drawn one of their last 27 competitive matches and are the favourites to lift the Champions League title and complete a treble. The winner of the Barcelona vs Bayern clash will face off against the winner of the quarter-final clash between Manchester City and Lyon.

(Image Courtesy: fcbarcelona.com)