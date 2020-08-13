Barcelona Vs Bayern: Stars Who Have Played For Both Sides ft Coutinho, Thiago, Vidal

The highly-anticipated Barcelona vs Bayern clash is only a day away as the two European heavyweights are set to battle it out for a spot in the Champions League semi-final. The highly anticipated quarterfinal is expected to feature players that have played for both Bayern and Barcelona. A total of seven players including Philippe Coutinho, Thiago Alcantara, Arturo Vidal, Patrik Andersson, Mark Hughes, Pepe Reina and Mark van Bommel have donned the colours of both teams.

The seven players who have played for Barcelona and Bayern

Thiago Alcantara - The Spanish midfielder was part of Barcelona's youth team and made his first-team debut for the Catalonians in 2009. Thiago Alcantara won four LaLiga titles and a Champions League with Barcelona before moving to Bayern Munich in 2013. Thiago has won the Bundesliga title in each of his seven seasons with Bayern. Philippe Coutinho - The Brazilian playmaker arrived at the Camp Nou in January 2018 and spent around 18 months at Barcelona, winning the LaLiga twice. Coutinho then joined Bayern Munich on loan in 2019 and has won the Bundesliga and German Cup in his first season with the Bavarians. Arturo Vidal - The Chilean star arrived at Barcelona in 2018 after spending three seasons with Bayern Munich. Vidal won three Bundesliga titles at the Allianz Arena. At Barca, Vidal won the LaLiga title in his first season with the club. Patrik Andersson - The Swede spent two seasons at Bayern Munich winning two Bundesliga title and a Champions League before arriving at Barcelona in 2001. However, Andersson managed only 19 league appearances for the Catalans over three seasons due to his injuries. Mark Hughes - The Welshman joined Barcelona in 1986 but was loaned out to Bayern Munich the following season. In 18 league appearances for the Germans, Hughes scored six goals. At Barcelona, Hughes made 28 league appearances and scored four times. Pepe Reina - The Spanish goalkeeper was part of Barcelona's youth squad and made the jump to the first team in 2000. Reina left Barcelona in 2002. In 2014, Reina joined Bayern Munich and won his first and only league title. Mark van Bommel - The Dutch star spent one season with Barcelona, winning the LaLiga and Champions League title in 2006. He then made the switch to Bayern Munich and played four and a half seasons with the Germans, winning two Bundesliga titles.

Image Credits - Arturo Vidal ,Thiago Alcantara, Philippe Cutinho Instagram