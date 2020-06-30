Barcelona Outcast Samuel Umtiti Strikes Inch-perfect Backheel Goal In Training: Watch

Barcelona centre-back Samuel Umtiti once formed a formidable partnership with Gerard Pique in the centre of defence but has seen a dip in form in recent years. The France international suffered a major knee injury, losing his place in the starting line-up to French compatriot Clement Lenglet. However, despite falling down the pecking order, Umtiti was running the show at Barcelona training ahead of the clash against Atletico Madrid.

Umtiti scores backheel goal in training ahead of critical Barcelona fixtures

Barcelona posted a training video on Twitter as the Catalans prepare to host Atletico Madrid on Tuesday. In the video, defender Samuel Umtiti is seen scoring a backheel goal in Barcelona training after receiving a sublime cross from Sergi Roberto. The video is accompanied by a caption that attempts to laud the defender's efforts, saying, "Golazo from the big man."

Barcelona fixtures: Samuel Umtiti loses his spot to Clement Lenglet

Samuel Umtiti started for Barcelona in their horrendous performance against Celta Vigo. The defender was heavily criticised after a video suggested that Umtiti simply jogged while Celta Vigo players were up for the first goal. Reports suggest that Barcelona are looking to get rid of Umtiti in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Samuel Umtiti moved to Barcelona in 2016 from French giants Lyon for a reported fee of €27 million ($30 million). Despite tasting initial success, he has been unable to keep up the ante, with the Catalan giants looking for suitors in Europe. Barcelona were forced to bring down the defender's asking price after a dip in form, with reports now suggesting that the defending LaLiga champions will accept any fee in the range of €27 million, the same amount they paid to Lyon.

Barcelona fixtures: Atletico Madrid travel to Camp Nou

Barcelona have suffered a drastic turn of fortune since the resumption of LaLiga. Lionel Messi's side had a two-point lead over Real Madrid in the LaLiga standings before the lockdown. However, the situation reversed in favour of Los Blancos after Barcelona were forced to settle for a draw on two occasions - against Sevilla and Celta Vigo. The Catalan giants have a daunting task to overcome the Diego Simeone challenge at Camp Nou on Tuesday (Wednesday according to IST) to avoid falling further behind in the LaLiga standings due to hectic Barcelona fixtures in next few days.

Image courtesy: Barcelona Twitter handle