Quique Setien Could Be Sacked If Barcelona Suffer Setback Vs Atletico Madrid: Report

Defending champions Barcelona blew the lead in LaLiga as arch-rivals Real Madrid picked up the pace after the Catalan giants drew against Sevilla and Celta Vigo. Their recent slump in form has raised doubts on the ability of Quique Setien to lead the Camp Nou outfit with reports claiming his days at the club are numbered.

Quique Setien sacked: Manager might be axed after Atletico game

According to Esport3, Barcelona manager Quique Setien could be sacked soon if his side struggle to bag three points in LaLiga this week. Barcelona have a tough task ahead as they host Atletico Madrid on Matchday 33. The club believes that their decision to appoint Setien after Ernesto Valverde's departure was a disastrous decision as Setien's tactics have failed to improve the club's standing.

The report claims that the club already have their sights on a replacement with Barcelona B team manager Garcia Pimienta taking interim charge of the club until the end of the season. Barcelona will not let Quique Setien stay on the sidelines until the end of the season, keeping in view that the club are still competing for the Champions League.

Lionel Messi and Quique Setien training bust-up

Reports suggest that Lionel Messi has demanded the sacking of Quique Setien after a string of poor performances under him. The draw against Celta Vigo and the subsequent advantage given to Real Madrid in LaLiga did not go down well with the Barcelona squad and the players reportedly had a training bust-up with the manager. Per reports, Messi feels that Setien should be sacked as soon as possible and has also demanded the appointment of Xavi as the next manager.

Lionel Messi and Quique Setien training bust-up: Argentine icon wants Xavi at Camp Nou

After the sacking of Ernesto Valverde, Barcelona were linked with club legend and Al Sadd manager Xavi. However, in an interview, the former midfielder asserted that a move to Camp Nou at this point in his managerial career was too early. However, the Spanish legend did not rule out a stint with the Catalans in the near future.

Quique Setien has suffered two defeats, including against Real Madrid in 13 LaLiga games since his appointment. However, his side now trail by two points to Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid and have a daunting task ahead as they prepare to face Diego Simeone's resilient Atletico Madrid on Tuesday (Wednesday according to IST). Interestingly, Valverde faced the axe after Barcelona were kicked out by Atletico Madrid in the semi-final of Spanish Super Cup, in what could be a case of deja vu for the club this season.

Image courtesy: Barcelona Twitter handle