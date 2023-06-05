Bastian Schweinsteiger's Superb Tribute To Zlatan Ibrahimovic With Champions League Jibe

Bastian Schweinsteiger paid tribute to Zlatan Ibrahimovic after the Swedish player announced his retirement from football professionally and bid farewell to AC Milan on Sunday after the club played its last game of the season against Verona in a 3-1 victory. Ibrahimovic, 41, has chosen to end his illustrious playing career, which has seen him play for some of Europe's most prestigious clubs. The Swede was left in tears at the San Siro after fans revealed a sign that read: "God-Bye".

The football world became emotional after the decision of the star striker to retire when he was asked about his next club. The Swedish goal-machine went on to play for the top teams in Europe having played for Inter Milan, AC Milan, Barcelona, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus and Ajax. Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored 493 goals in 819 club career games.

The way he continued to play in his 30s seemed like the player won't stop anytime soon. However, several knee injuries he faced last year pushed him to retire at the top level. His, former Manchester United teammate and German legend Bastian Schweinsteiger shares a post appreciating and congratulating the striker for his great career but takes a minor dig at the player who failed to win the UEFA Champions League after representing the top clubs in Europe.

Also Read: PSG Lose Millions Of Followers After Lionel Messi's Exit From Paris Saint Germain

What did Bastian Schweinsteiger post for Ibrahimovic?

The German legend went on Twitter to post:

"Hej då, legend! What a career. What a player 👏🏼 Your vision on the field was outstanding and you've been one of the top 3 players I've played with. Your style of play was not just unique but also really successfull, as evidenced by all the titles.

And also really important... You always knew how to keep people entertained - you'll be missed on the pitch,

@Ibra_official ! Puno sreće, brate!

PS: IF ONLY you had played for @FCBayern at one time... Then you would have won the Champions League once as well 😉😂"

Also Read: Barcelona still Holding Forth Hope Over Lionel Messi Return To Spanish Soccer Realm

Hej då, legend! What a career. What a player 👏🏼 Your vision on the field was outstanding and you've been one of the top 3 players I've played with. Your style of play was not just unique but also really successfull, as evidenced by all the titles.

And also really important... You… pic.twitter.com/1ry9ssbomK — Bastian Schweinsteiger (@BSchweinsteiger) June 5, 2023

Bastian went on to appreciate the player for the vision he has on the field as Zlatan is known for giving many athletic passes on the field and claimed that he is one of the best 3 players that the German legend has ever played with. He went on to say that the player is not just unique with his style of play but also is succesful as his titles speak for him and trolls the player that he could have won the UCL with Bayern Munich only if he joined them as it is the only trophy that Zlatan couldn't win at club level, with Manchester United, Ibra and Schweinsteiger won the Europa League in 2017. Zlatan has won 32 trophies in his career making him one of the most decorated stars of all-time.