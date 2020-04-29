BATE Borisov Vs Slavia-Mozyr Live Streaming Details, Team News, Belarus Cup Live

BATE Borisov are up against Slavia Mozyr in the second leg of the semi-final in the Belarus Cup live. Slavia Mozyr won the first leg 1-0 as Bate Borisov failed to score. BATE Borisov entered the semi-final with a win over Dinamo Minsk in both legs of the quarterfinal. Bate Borisov won the first-leg 1-2 and the second leg 3-2. Bate Borisov have three wins in their last five games. As for Slavia Mozyr, they will enter the semi-final with a one-goal advantage. Slavia Mozyr have won two of their last five games.

Also Read | Who Has Lionel Messi Dated? Lionel Messi Dating History, Marriage With Antonela Roccuzzo

BATE Borisov vs Slavia-Mozyr: BATE Borisov vs Slavia-Mozyr live streaming

There will be no BATE Borisov vs Slavia-Mozyr live streaming in India. However, here are the other details about the BATE Borisov vs Slavia-Mozyr Belarus Cup game:

Competition: Belarus Cup live Game: BATE Borisov vs Slavia-Mozyr Date and Time: April 29, 2020, at 10:30 PM IST Venue: Borisov Arena

Also Read | Could Willian Replace Aubameyang At Arsenal? Brazilian Set To Move For Free This Summer

Belarus Cup live: BATE Borisov vs Slavia-Mozyr key players

Bojan Nastić Egor Filipenko Andrei Chukhley Aleksandr Kotlyarov

Also Read | Sergio Aguero Questions Lionel Messi's Argentina Critics, Supports Barcelona Star

BATE Borisov vs Slavia-Mozyr live streaming: BATE Borisov vs Slavia-Mozyr team

BATE Borisov vs Slavia-Mozyr live streaming: BATE Borisov full squad

Denis Scherbitski, Anton Chichkan, Andrey Kudravets, Bojan Nastić, Jakov Filipović, Boris Kopitović, Aleksandar Filipović, Egor Filipenko, Zakhar Volkov, Stanislav Dragun, Willum Thor Willumsson, Igor Stasevich, Pavel Nekhajchik, Hervaine Moukam, Dmitri Baga, Yevgeniy Berezkin, Evgeni Yablonski, Dmitry Bessmertniy, Aleksandr Volodko, Andrei Patapenka, Nemanja Milić, Maksim Skavysh, Anton Saroka, Bojan Dubajić

BATE Borisov vs Slavia-Mozyr live streaming: Slavia Mozyr full squad

Mikhail Baranovski, Nikolai Romanyuk, Evgeni Ivanenko, Andrei Chukhley, Yuri Pantia, Egor Potapov, Vladislav Malkevich, Maksim Myakish, Yuri Nedashkovskiy, Aleksandr Raevskiy, Denis Kovalevski, Igor Tymonyuk, James Kotei, Aleksandr Kotlyarov, Vladislav Zhuk, Gleb Shevchenko, Igor Costrov, Aleksandr Anufriev, Valeryi Senko, Dmitriy Krivosheyev, Francis Narh, Nikita Melnikov, Dennis Tetteh, Maksym Slyusar, Ilia Vasilevich

Also Read | Dimitar Berbatov Felt 'horrible' After Sir Alex Ferguson Left Him Out Of 2011 UCL Final