BAY Vs SEV Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, UEFA Super Cup Live

Champions League winners Bayern Munich take on Europa League winners Sevilla in the UEFA Super Cup clash at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary, on Thursday, September 24 (Friday morning for Indian viewers), at 12:30 am IST. Here's a look at our BAY vs SEV Dream11 prediction, BAY vs SEV Dream11 team, and probable BAY vs SEV playing 11.
Bayern Munich are definitely the team to beat right now and are 31 matches without defeat in all competitions, having won 30 of those. They come into this encounter on the back of a thumping 8-0 victory over FC Schalke in the Bundesliga opener. Sevilla, on the other hand, haven't had much game time and haven't played competitive football since their win over Inter Milan in the Europa League final. Sevilla have lost each of their previous three fixtures of the UEFA Super Cup and this clash will be their fourth in six years.
These two sides have played each other twice, with Bayern winning on one occasion while the other ended in a draw. Their most recent meeting was in 2018 in the Champions League quarter-final second leg. The game ended in a 0-0 draw. The first encounter was in the same league and year in the first leg, where Bayern pipped Sevilla 2-1.
Bayern Munich probable XI - Neuer, Pavard, Sule, Boateng, Davies, Kimmich, Goretzka, Gnabry, Muller, Coman, Lewandowski
Sevilla probable XI - Bono, Navas, Kounde, Carlos, Escudero, Rakitic, Gudelj, Fernando, Suso, De Jong, Ocampos
BAY vs SEV live - Bayern Munich top picks
BAY vs SEV live - Sevilla top picks
Goalkeeper - Neuer
Defenders - Davies, Sule, Kounde, Navas
Midfielders - Rakitic, Fernando, Gnabry (VC), Coman
Forwards - Lewandowski (C), Ocampos
Our BAY vs SEV Dream11 prediction is a comfortable victory for Bayern Munich.
