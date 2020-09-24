BAY Vs SEV Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, UEFA Super Cup Live

Champions League winners Bayern Munich take on Europa League winners Sevilla in the UEFA Super Cup clash at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary, on Thursday, September 24 (Friday morning for Indian viewers), at 12:30 am IST. Here's a look at our BAY vs SEV Dream11 prediction, BAY vs SEV Dream11 team, and probable BAY vs SEV playing 11.

BAY vs SEV Live: BAY vs SEV Dream11 prediction and preview

Bayern Munich are definitely the team to beat right now and are 31 matches without defeat in all competitions, having won 30 of those. They come into this encounter on the back of a thumping 8-0 victory over FC Schalke in the Bundesliga opener. Sevilla, on the other hand, haven't had much game time and haven't played competitive football since their win over Inter Milan in the Europa League final. Sevilla have lost each of their previous three fixtures of the UEFA Super Cup and this clash will be their fourth in six years.

BAY vs SEV Dream11 prediction: Bayern Munich vs Sevilla Head-to-Head

These two sides have played each other twice, with Bayern winning on one occasion while the other ended in a draw. Their most recent meeting was in 2018 in the Champions League quarter-final second leg. The game ended in a 0-0 draw. The first encounter was in the same league and year in the first leg, where Bayern pipped Sevilla 2-1.

BAY vs SEV Dream11 prediction: Probable BAY vs SEV playing 11

Bayern Munich probable XI - Neuer, Pavard, Sule, Boateng, Davies, Kimmich, Goretzka, Gnabry, Muller, Coman, Lewandowski

Sevilla probable XI - Bono, Navas, Kounde, Carlos, Escudero, Rakitic, Gudelj, Fernando, Suso, De Jong, Ocampos

BAY vs SEV Live: BAY vs SEV Dream11 team, top picks

BAY vs SEV live - Bayern Munich top picks

Lewandowski

Gnabry

BAY vs SEV live - Sevilla top picks

Rakatic

Ocampos

BAY vs SEV Dream11 prediction: BAY vs SEV Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Neuer

Defenders - Davies, Sule, Kounde, Navas

Midfielders - Rakitic, Fernando, Gnabry (VC), Coman

Forwards - Lewandowski (C), Ocampos

BAY vs SEV Dream11 prediction

Our BAY vs SEV Dream11 prediction is a comfortable victory for Bayern Munich.

Note: The above BAY vs SEV Dream11 prediction, BAY vs SEV Dream11 team, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The BAY vs SEV Dream11 team and BAY vs SEV Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image courtesy: Champions League Twitter