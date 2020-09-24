JNG Vs GED Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Chinese Super League Live

Jiangsu Suning will square off against Guangzhou Evergrande in a Group A Chinese Super League clash at the Jinzhou Stadium on Thursday, September 24, at 3:30 pm IST. Here's a look at our JNG vs GED Dream11 prediction, JNG vs GED Dream11 team and probable JNG vs GED playing 11.

JNG vs GED Live: JNG vs GED Dream11 prediction and preview

Table-toppers Guangzhou Evergrande and second-placed Jiangsu Suning face each other but Guangzhou Evergrande sit comfortably at the top with an 11-point difference. Jiangsu Suning come into this game on the back of a 0-0 draw while on the other hand, Guangzhou Evergrande beat Henan Jianye 2-1. They have won 5 games, tied 5 games, and lost 2 in the 12 games played so far. The fixture will witness two spectacular sides face each other. Based on current form, our JNG vs GED Dream11 prediction is that Guangzhou Evergrande should be able to win the game comfortably.

JNG vs GED Dream11 prediction: Jiangsu Suning vs Guangzhou Evergrande Head-to-Head

In 22 previous clashes between the two teams, Guangzhou Evergrande have won 14 games, while four clashes have ended in draws. Jiangsu Suning have won the remaining four. The last time the two sides met, Guangzhou Evergrande won the game 2-1. Both the teams come into this game having avoided defeat in their last five.

JNG vs GED Dream11 prediction: Probable JNG vs GED playing 11

Jiangsu Suning probable XI - Gu Chao, Li Ang, Miranda, Yun Zhou, Abduhamit Abdugheni, Mubarak Wakaso, Wu Xi, Luo Jing, Eder, Ivan Santini, Alex Teixeira

Guangzhou Evergrande probable XI - Liu Dianzuo, Park Ji-soo, Mei Fang, Zheng Zhi, Gao Zhunyi, Zhang Linpeng, Paulinho, Xu Xin, Yang Liyu, Anderson Talisca, Wei Shihao

JNG vs GED Live: JNG vs GED Dream11 team, top picks

JNG vs GED live - Jiangsu Suning top picks

Eder

Alex Teixeira

JNG vs GED live - Guangzhou Evergrande top picks

Paulinho

Yang Liyu

JNG vs GED Dream11 prediction: JNG vs GED Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Gu Chao

Defenders - Jiang Guangtai, Park Ji-soo, Gao Zhunyi, Zhang Linpeng

Midfielders - Abduhamit Abdugheni, Paulinho (VC), Wu Xi

Forwards - Anderson Talisca (C), Eder, Wei Shihao

Note: The above JNG vs GED Dream11 prediction, JNG vs GED Dream11 team, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The JNG vs GED Dream11 team and JNG vs GED Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image courtesy: Alex Teixeira Twitter