GZ Vs SHN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Chinese Super League Live

Relegation-battling side Guangzhou R&F will square off against Shanghai Shenhua to overtake their rivals in the Chinese Super League table. The match will be played on Thursday, September 24, 2020. Here is our GZ vs SHN Dream11 prediction, preview, GZ vs SHN Dream11 team and other details of the match.

Also Read | SHIJ vs SHG Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Chinese Super League live

GZ vs SHN live: GZ vs SHN Dream11 prediction and schedule

Venue: Dalian Pro Soccer Academy Base

Date: Thursday, September 24, 2020

Time: 5.30 pm IST

GZ vs SHN live: GZ vs SHN Dream11 prediction and preview

Shanghai Shenhua occupy the fourth spot on the Chinese Super League table with 14 points to their credit. A victory against sixth-placed Guangzhou R&F is necessary to extend their one-point lead and avoid relegation, although temporarily. Shanghai Shenhua have managed no victories over the past five games, with four draws and one defeat. On the other hand, Guangzhou R&F have two victories and an equal number of defeats in their previous five. Guangzhou R&F defeated Dalian Pro 1-0 in their last CSL outing.

GZ vs SHN Dream11 prediction: GZ vs SHN Dream11 team, squad list

Guangzhou R&F: Chen Siwei, Long Wenhao, Jiaqi Han, Yuelei Cheng, Chen Zhechao, Wang Huapeng, Zhang Jinliang, Li Songyi, Fu Yuncheng, Huang Zhengyu, Tang Miao, Jiang Jihong, Yi Teng, Dusko Tosic, Li Ming, Chun-Lok Tan, Wen Yongjun, Wu Chengru, Renatinho, Chen Zhizhao, Dia Saba, Li Tixiang, Zhang Gong, Chugui Ye, Peng-Wang, Dembele, Zeng Chao, Chang Feiya, Jin Bo, Lu Lin, Eran Zahavi

Shanghai Shenhua: Zeng Cheng, Li Shuai, Zhen Ma, Zhu Yue, Zhu Chenjie, Jiang Shenglong, Bi Jinhao, Feng Xiaoting, Bai Jiajun, Fulang Aidi, Sun Kai, Jiabao Wen, Zhao Mingjian, Li Yunqiu, Qin Sheng, Zhang Lu, Wang Haijian, Stephane Mbia, Qian Jiegei, Sun Shilin, Baojie Zhu, Cao Yunding, Giovanni Moreno, Xinli Peng, Stephan El Shaarawy, Yu Hanchao, Kim Shin-Wook, Obafemi Martins, Xu Yang

GZ vs SHN Dream11 prediction: GZ vs SHN Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Li Shuai

Defenders: Zhu Chenjie, Sun Kai, Yi Teng, Dusko Tosic

Midfielders: Cao Yunding, Xinli Peng (VC), Chugui Ye

Forwards: Eran Zahavi (C), Renatinho, Giovanni Moreno

Also Read | SHN vs JNG Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Chinese Super League live

GZ vs SHN live: GZ vs SHN Dream11 prediction and top picks

Guangzhou R&F: Eran Zahavi, Renatinho

Shanghai Shenhua: Giovanni Moreno, Cao Yunding

Also Read | TNJ Vs SHIJ Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Chinese Super League live

GZ vs SHN match prediction

Guangzhou R&F are the favourites to clinch the victory against Shanghai Shenhua.

Also Read | HBI vs BEI Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Chinese Super League live

Note: The GZ vs SHN match prediction is based on our own analysis. The GZ vs SHN Dream11 team and GZ vs SHN match prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image courtesy: Renatinho Instagram