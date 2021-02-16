Aubameyang Under Investigation By Arsenal Over Covid-19 Breach For Tattoo

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was back in his top form when he netted a hat-trick against Leeds United on Sunday. Interestingly, this was his first hat-trick in the Premier League. Even as the Gunners continue to be in a celebratory mood following the treble of goals, the Gabon international has landed himself in trouble. Aubameyang is now subject to an investigation for a possible breach of novel coronavirus guidelines.

Aubameyang COVID-19 breach to land him in trouble

Aubameyang is under investigation by Arsenal for breaching COVID-19 protocols to get a tattoo inked. The striker is pictured with Spanish tattoo artist Alejandro Nicolas Bernal. The artist posted a video of the Gabon striker showing off his tattoo. The video was posted just days after he was given a few days off from his Arsenal duties to visit his ailing mother in France.

Aubameyang was wearing that bandage to cover his new tattoo 👀🔥⚡️ pic.twitter.com/fbyqw5NtbC — serge.🎨 (@afcserge2) February 15, 2021

According to the guidelines issued by the UK government, all mobile and static tattoo parlours must stay closed citing the coronavirus pandemic and the stringent lockdown in several parts of the country. Notably, neither of the two are pictured wearing a mask, which is in violation of the COVID-19 norms.

Aubameyang tattoo saga invites criticism

It is not clear where and when did Aubameyang get inked. But the clip was posted on an Instagram account named 'alexink8' six days ago. The background in the clip suggests their presence in some industrial area. Now, Arsenal have decided to launch an investigation to ascertain if their star man had breached the biosecure bubble.

Aubameyang was permitted by Mikel Arteta to fly to France to be with his ailing mother weeks ago. The former Borussia Dortmund striker returned to the starting line up on Sunday against Leeds United to bag his first hat-trick in the Premier League. His tattoo saga raises some serious questions — if he has breached Arteta's trust, is the key question.

Arsenal fixtures: Gunners play Benfica in Europa League

An Arsenal spokesperson, as quoted by The Sun, said, "We will speak to the player about this matter and establish what has taken place." Meanwhile, Arsenal have won the previous two games in the Premier League and would be keen on extending their winning streak when they take on Benfica in the round of 32 of the Europa League on Thursday (Friday IST).

Image courtesy: Alejandro Nicolas Bernal Instagram