Bayern Munich Mock Neymar By Singing Along To Maluma's 'Hawaii' After UCL Win

Bayern Munich appeared to mock Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar after their Champions League final win on Sunday night. Bayern defender Lucas Hernandez shared footage of their dressing room celebrations on social media where the players were seen singing and dancing to Maluma's 'Hawaii'.

The Columbian singer is the former boyfriend of Neymar's current partner Natalia Barulich. The ex-Barcelona star himself mocked Maluma a couple of days ago by singing the track - which is reportedly about his breakup with Barulich - along with a few of his PSG teammates. It could entirely be possible that the Bayern stars were rejoicing to the same track out of pure coincidence. Lucas Hernandez shared their celebrations from the team bus, where the players were singing Queen's 'We Are The Champions'.

now maluma should post a video of him in a bayern jersey singing to his song hawái pic.twitter.com/2AhQgm0CqF — linds⁷🤸🏽‍♂️ (@grandpjms) August 23, 2020

Also Read | Champions League Final: David Alaba Consoles Neymar After Bayern Clinch 6th European Cup

Neymar has reportedly been dating Natalia Barulich since February this year. The Croatian-Colombian model was previously in a relationship with Maluma, which is rumoured to have ended sometime last year. Maluma released the track 'Hawaii' in October. The Brazilian mocked the singer after PSG secured a 3-0 win over RB Leipzig in the UCL semi-final. In the video posted by his PSG teammate Angel Di Maria, a number of his teammates including Ander Herrera and Mauro Icardi sang along to the song, struggling to contain their laughter. Maluma deleted his social media account in the aftermath.

Also Read | Alphonso Davies And Jordyn Huitema Could Become First Couple To Win UCL In Same Season

PSG vs Bayern highlights: Coman header the only goal of the night

If Bayern's dressing room celebrations were directed at Neymar, the Bundesliga giants may have hurt the Brazilian twice in one night. PSG's first-ever appearance in a Champions League final ended in defeat as Bayern secured a 1-0 win, courtesy of a second-half goal from former PSG youth star, Kingsley Coman.

Despite starting the game with confidence, the Parisians found themselves chasing shadows for much of the second half. Coman made Bayern's dominance count after he found space behind the PSG defenders to send his header past Keylor Navas into the far post. The French champions did carve out a couple of chances but failed to beat Manuel Neuer, who was outstanding between the sticks.

At the full-time whistle, Neymar was seen weeping near the touchline, where he was consoled by Bayern defender David Alaba. The Brazilian then posted an inspiring message on social media, writing: "Losing is part of the sport, we try everything, we fight until the end. Thank you for the support and affection of each one of you and Congratulations to BAYER."

Perder faz parte do esporte, tentamos de tudo, lutamos até o final. Obrigado pelo apoio e carinho de cada um de vocês 🙏🏽 e PARABÉNS ao BAYER 👏🏽 — Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) August 23, 2020

Also Read | PSG Vs Bayern: Unrest In French Capital As Neymar And Co. Suffer Defeat In UCL Final

Also Read | Alphonso Davies Labelled "Usain Bolt Of Football" By Awestruck Rio Ferdinand

(Image Credits: Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain Twitter)